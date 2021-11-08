Monday evening UK news briefing: Boris Johnson 'corrodes trust' says Keir Starmer in debate on Owen Paterson scandal

Boris Johnson is facing the prospect of two sleaze inquiries into his own behaviour following a botched attempt to save MP Owen Paterson from punishment for paid lobbying this week.The prime minister is under scrutiny over failing to declare a free holiday in Spain and the funding of his Downing Street flat refurbishment after efforts to save Mr Paterson from a suspension sparked widespread outrage.It comes as the Conservative Party’s long-standing poll lead dropped by five points following the scandal which led to the senior Tory MP resigning on Thursday.The latest YouGov survey, conducted for The Times between Wednesday and Thursday, showed the Tories down by three points on 36 per cent, and Labour up two points on 35 per cent. Follow our live coverage below Read More Tory MPs seething over Boris Johnson’s handling of Owen Paterson sleaze rowBoris Johnson’s U-turns: From Brexit to sleaze, a timeline of indecisionWhat is the sleaze row? Everything you need to know about Tory lobbying scandal

