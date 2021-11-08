CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monday evening UK news briefing: Boris Johnson 'corrodes trust' says Keir Starmer in debate on Owen Paterson scandal

By Chris Price
Telegraph
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe big story: Starmer says 'joke isn't funny' about PM. Sir Keir Starmer launched a scathing attack on the Prime Minister, saying he "devalues the rules" of the Commons, as he spoke in a debate about the sleaze scandal sparked by the Owen Paterson debacle. The Labour leader accused...

AOL Corp

Britain tells France: back down in 48 hours or we get tough

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain gave France 48 hours on Monday to back down in a fishing row that threatens to spiral into a wider trade dispute between two of Europe's biggest economies or face tortuous legal action under the Brexit trade deal. Post-Brexit bickering over fish culminated last Wednesday in...
ECONOMY
BBC

UK is not a corrupt country, says Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson has hit back at sleaze allegations, insisting the UK is not "remotely a corrupt country". The prime minister said MPs faced "tough" scrutiny - and those who broke the rules should be punished. He was speaking to the world's media at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow. It...
U.K.
The Independent

UK could become corrupt country unless ministers do more to maintain standards, warns sleaze watchdog

The UK risks becoming a corrupt country unless the right decisions are taken by the current generation of political leaders to ensure that ethical standards are maintained, Whitehall’s sleaze watchdog has warned.The comments from the chair of the Committee on Standards in Public Life, Lord Evans of Weardale, came days after Boris Johnson protested that the UK “is not remotely a corrupt country”.They will be seen as a swipe at the prime minister, who has refused to apologise for his attempt to neuter parliament’s standards procedures to save Owen Paterson from punishment for sleaze, had previously overruled his ethical adviser...
U.K.
Person
Owen Paterson
Person
Gemma Whelan
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Boris Johnson
Person
Azeem Rafiq
The Independent

Boris Johnson news: Starmer condemns Tory ‘corruption’ as MPs vow to boycott new standards committee

Keir Starmer has branded the result of today’s Conservative standards vote “corruption”, saying he is “sick of people skirting around calling” the issue otherwise. “Corruption,” the Labour leader tweeted. “There is no other word for it.”It comes after Tory MPs voted to approve an amendment to rewrite Commons sleaze rules and prevent the immediate suspension of former Tory minister Owen Paterson, who was recently found to have breached a ban on paid lobbying.“Paterson was receiving money from a private company to ask questions on its behalf ... [he] should be gone,” Sir Keir said.As soon as the result was...
POLITICS
The Guardian

Boris Johnson to back bid to overturn Owen Paterson lobbying inquiry

Boris Johnson will back an unprecedented bid to overthrow an independent inquiry that found the former cabinet minister Owen Paterson committed an “egregious” breach of lobbying rules. Tory MPs will be instructed by party whips on Wednesday to avoid imposing an immediate 30-day suspension on their colleague by backing a...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson’s survival instinct has kicked in – but why did he think the Owen Paterson vote was a good idea?

Boris Johnson realised at an early stage that he had made a bad decision to try to overturn the verdict of an independent standards committee. Unlike last year, when he stood by Dominic Cummings for months after his conviction in the court of public opinion for lockdown rules hypocrisy, this morning’s U-turn tries to limit the damage.The reversal means that the prime minister gets the second-worst of three worlds. He shouldn’t have tried to block the suspension of Owen Paterson, the Tory former cabinet minister, in the first place, but the worst outcome for Johnson and the Tory party...
POLITICS
BBC

Owen Paterson: Boris Johnson backs shake-up of MP standards rules

Boris Johnson has backed a shake-up of the rules on MPs' behaviour, amid moves to prevent a senior Conservative being suspended from the Commons. Owen Paterson was found to have misused his position to benefit two companies he worked for. But he says he got unfair treatment and his allies...
POLITICS
#Uk#Commons#Labour#Eu
The Independent

Tory MPs seething over Boris Johnson’s handling of Owen Paterson sleaze row

Boris Johnson was today facing anger from his own benches after a humiliating U-turn over parliamentary sleaze prompted the resignation of one of the party’s longest-serving MPs.Supporters of Owen Paterson said the rug had been pulled from under his feet by the abrupt announcement that the government was ditching plans for a new Tory-dominated committee to rewrite Commons standards procedures, which would have granted him a stay of execution after he was found guilty of paid lobbying.And many backbenchers were furious to have been whipped to support the controversial plans in a Commons vote on Wednesday, only to be...
POLITICS
newschain

Boris Johnson left counting the cost of Owen Paterson debacle

The fallout from the Owen Paterson row has continued with Boris Johnson left counting the cost of a humiliating Government U-turn. The Prime Minister now faces the prospect of a by-election in North Shropshire which will be dominated by allegations of sleaze following Mr Paterson’s resignation. And Labour has demanded...
POLITICS
newschain

UK position in French fishing row unchanged, says Boris Johnson

The row over post-Brexit fishing arrangements with France is “vanishingly unimportant” when compared with tackling climate change, Boris Johnson has said. The Prime Minister insisted that the UK’s position had not changed in the dispute, which surrounds the number of fishing licences granted to small French vessels since the UK left the EU.
U.K.
Telegraph

Monday evening UK news briefing: Boris Johnson warns world facing James Bond 'doomsday' at Cop26 in Glasgow

The big story: World facing Bond 'doomsday', says PM. It was a speech that may help shape his legacy. Boris Johnson likened the climate change challenge to a James Bond "doomsday" as he addressed national leaders at the opening of the Cop26 UN climate change summit in Glasgow, saying time was running out to save the world from global warming.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Boris Johnson news - live: PM could face two sleaze inquiries after Paterson scandal and Spain holiday

Boris Johnson is facing the prospect of two sleaze inquiries into his own behaviour following a botched attempt to save MP Owen Paterson from punishment for paid lobbying this week.The prime minister is under scrutiny over failing to declare a free holiday in Spain and the funding of his Downing Street flat refurbishment after efforts to save Mr Paterson from a suspension sparked widespread outrage.It comes as the Conservative Party’s long-standing poll lead dropped by five points following the scandal which led to the senior Tory MP resigning on Thursday.The latest YouGov survey, conducted for The Times between Wednesday and Thursday, showed the Tories down by three points on 36 per cent, and Labour up two points on 35 per cent. Follow our live coverage below Read More Tory MPs seething over Boris Johnson’s handling of Owen Paterson sleaze rowBoris Johnson’s U-turns: From Brexit to sleaze, a timeline of indecisionWhat is the sleaze row? Everything you need to know about Tory lobbying scandal
POLITICS
Telegraph

Friday morning UK news briefing: The inside story of the U-turn that ended Owen Paterson's career

Owen Paterson knew his political career was effectively over during a phone call from Mark Spencer, the Government's Chief Whip, just after 10am on Thursday. Mr Spencer told the former environment secretary that there would be another vote on whether to ban him from the Commons for six weeks over lobbying allegations, which would take place as early as next week.
POLITICS
BBC

Keir Starmer claims Boris Johnson's government is corrupt

The Labour leader has accused the PM of “leading his troops through the sewer” over the regulation of MPs’ behaviour. Sir Keir Starmer said Boris Johnson has “always looked the other way” over standards in government, adding “this time it is much worse”. Speaking to BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg,...
POLITICS
BBC

Owen Paterson: Boris Johnson's actions corrupt - Starmer

Labour's Sir Keir Starmer has accused the PM of "corrupt and contemptible" behaviour in trying to "protect" Tory MP Owen Paterson, after he was found to have broken lobbying rules. Sir Keir told the BBC the government was "trashing" the UK's reputation for upholding democratic standards. Mr Paterson has now...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson told to apologise over Owen Paterson sleaze scandal in parliament

Keir Starmer has urged Boris Johnson to apologise to the country for his handling of the corruption scandal engulfing the government.The Labour leader said a no-show by the prime minister at a parliamentary debate on Monday would demonstrate that he was “either too arrogant or too cowardly to take responsibility” for the Owen Paterson lobbying scandal which saw the government attempt to scrap a standards watchdog to support the MP.And other opposition parties on Sunday night pushed for a sleaze inquiry to be set up.Labour took to the airwaves on Sunday hunting for resignations – with shadow Commons leader Thangam...
POLITICS

