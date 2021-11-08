CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover Crops Provide Plethora of Benefits

VSC NEWS
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCover crops are widely used in Florida strawberries, not as much so in vegetable production, however. Johan Desaeger, Assistant Professor of Entomology and Nematology at the University of Florida (UF) Gulf Coast Research and Education Center, would like to see that changed. “I think it’s something that would benefit...

vscnews.com

VSC NEWS

Blueberry Gall Midge: UF/IFAS Scientists Studying Insect’s Behavioral Patterns

University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS) researchers are studying one of blueberries’ main pests to provide better management options for Florida growers. The blueberry gall midge has become more problematic for blueberry growers in the past two decades. Its larvae feed on southern highbush blueberry and...
UNIVERSITY, FL
VSC NEWS

Words of Advice: Sanitation Important in Limiting Pests, Diseases

Proper sanitation of fields will reduce insect infestations and disease pressure. That’s the message Ayanava Majumdar, Extension Professor in Entomology and Plant Pathology at Auburn University, wants Alabama producers to understand as they transition from one season to the next. “The first thing for any grower or any crop is...
AUBURN, AL
Longview News-Journal

Bees, sheep, crops: Solar developers tout multiple benefits

MONTICELLO, Minnesota — Silflower was among native plants that blanketed the vast North American prairie until settlers developed farms and cities. Nowadays confined largely to roadsides and ditches, the long-stemmed cousin of the sunflower may be poised for a comeback, thanks to solar energy. Researchers are growing silflower at nine...
AGRICULTURE
VSC NEWS

Hops on Display: See a Unique Crop at Florida Ag Expo

Hops research, seven years in the making at the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS) Gulf Coast Research and Education Center (GCREC) in Wimauma, Florida, will be on display at Florida Ag Expo on Nov. 18. Jack Rechcigl, GCREC center director, said one of the highlights...
WIMAUMA, FL
State
Florida State
agfax.com

Kentucky Corn: How Do Cover Crops Affect Yield, Optimum N Rates in Rolling Cropland?

The rolling landscapes of Kentucky lead to a complex flow of water over and in the soil, contributing to spatial variability in soil resources and crop yield. Plant-available N is very mobile in the soil and subject to leaching if in nitrate form. Cover crops can take up excess soil nitrate, storing it in their tissue and then releasing slowly as they decompose.
KENTUCKY STATE
Power 96

Minnesota Cover Crops Offer Multiple Benefits For Producers

This is a picture I took about a week ago of a field that was planted to peas last spring. After the peas were harvested it was too late to plant a second crop like soybeans so I seeded a cover crop. It was so warm and dry I did not think the cover crop would germinate so I waited until early September. I planted 2 bushel of oats and 1.5 pounds of radishes an acre. It is amazing how tall the oats and radishes grew even though it was not planted until September!
MINNESOTA STATE
iastate.edu

Registration Open for Cover Crop Boot Camp

AMES, Iowa – Iowa Learning Farms, the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach conservation and water quality education program, has partnered with Practical Farmers of Iowa to offer a Cover Crop Boot Camp for farmers looking to expand their understanding of cover crops and learn how to take the next step in adopting the practice on their farms. The event will take place Tuesday, Nov. 30 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the FFA Enrichment Center in Ankeny.
IOWA STATE
pineknotnews.com

Cover crops work to improve soils

Duane Laveau said "every deer in Carlton County is out in my field at night." With the Minnesota deer hunting season in full swing, a lot of hunters are hoping for the same thing. Laveau, a local land steward and dairy farmer, said the deer were plentiful in a conversation with Carlton Soil and Water District staff last week regarding the more than 18 acres of cover crops he broadcast seeded between rows of corn in June.
CARLTON COUNTY, MN
#Weeds#Cover Crops#Soil Erosion#Nematology#The University Of Florida#Uf Ifas
VSC NEWS

Sweetpotato Sustainability: N.C. State Using Grant to Study Crop Pest

Sweetpotato acreage in the U.S. has increased in recent years, particularly in North Carolina, America’s largest producer. North Carolina State researchers were awarded a grant to ensure sweetpotato remains a sustainably viable crop for years to come. NC State’s Craig Yencho, a William Neal Reynolds Distinguished Professor of Horticulture, leads...
AGRICULTURE
VSC NEWS

Hops Research: UF/IFAS Scientist Discusses Challenges, Advancements of Crop

Hops research at the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS) is still in its infancy, but progress has been made. In fact, the main hurdle for hops to become a sustainably viable crop is for investment into a processing facility, says Shinsuke Agehara, UF/IFAS assistant professor of horticulture.
UNIVERSITY, FL
iastate.edu

New Edition of Cover Crops Field Guide to Be Released

AMES, Iowa – Cover crops can enhance soil health by capturing nutrients, slowing erosion and reducing the need for herbicides. Growers face many different decisions in the field, and the latest edition of the “Cover Crops Field Guide” will assist in some of those choices. The popular pocket-sized, in-field reference...
AMES, IA
edf.org

New program sheds light on cover crop financials with big data

This post was co-authored by Katherine Wilts Johnson, extension economist at the University of Minnesota’s Center for Farm Financial Management. Farmers’ interest in cover crops is growing rapidly along with increased focus on soil health. But one of the most important questions farmers continue to ask is how cover crops will impact their finances.
AGRICULTURE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
VSC NEWS

Current Temps Favoring South Florida Strawberries

Cooler fall temperatures are a sight for sore eyes for South Florida strawberry producers. Hopefully, it’ll lead to increased yields and enhanced fruit quality, says Vance Whitaker, strawberry breeder at the University of Florida Gulf Coast Research and Education Center. “Moderated temperatures in the fall, at least in recent years,...
FLORIDA STATE
VSC NEWS

Bridging the Gap: Southeastern, Western Producers Need to Compromise

A resolution to the lingering issue of Ag labor legislation starts with bridging the gap between southeastern growers and western producers. Bob Redding, who works for the Redding Firm and serves as a lobbyist for agricultural groups in Washington, D.C., discusses the impact that would be met if both sides could come to a compromise.
AGRICULTURE
Herald Ledger

Innovative class explores cover crops’ place in agricultural systems

Cover crops can have many benefits for farmers over time, but they also can be challenging for growers to effectively manage. University of Kentucky students are a part of a multidisciplinary class studying how cover crops can fit into diverse agricultural systems across the United States. Nearly 80 college students...
AGRICULTURE
illinoisvalleytimes.com

Incentives added for cover crop planting

University of Illinois Extension- Ottawa issued the following announcement on Nov. 7. Cover crops are an effective in-field management strategy to stem the loss of both nitrate-nitrogen and total phosphorus from corn-soybean fields, yet less than 6% of Illinois’ cropland is planted to cover crops annually. To meet the water quality goals of the Illinois Nutrient Loss Reduction Strategy, 35% to 75% of Illinois’ cropland will need to be protected by cover crops, depending on the suite of conservation practices implemented.
OTTAWA, IL
York News-Times

Jenny's Reesources: Nitrates and frost with cover crops

• Nov. 9, 16, 23: Know Your Options, Know Your Numbers, 9-10 a.m. CST, RSVP: https://wia.unl.edu/know. • Nov. 9: Holistic Management, 9:45 a.m.-2 p.m., Fairgrounds in Albion, RSVP 402-395-2158. • Nov. 9: Crop Input Workshop, 2-4 p.m., Fairgrounds, Hastings, RSVP: https://go.unl.edu/ryua. • Nov. 9: Holistic Management, 4:45 - 9 p.m.,...
AGRICULTURE
farmforum.net

Cover Crop and Saturated Buffer Field Day to Be Held Near Walcott Nov. 17

AMES, Iowa – Iowa Learning Farms, along with the Iowa Nutrient Research Center, IIHR-Hydroscience and Engineering, Iowa Geological Survey and Partners of Scott County Watersheds will host a cover crop field day on Wednesday, Nov. 17 from 12-2 p.m. at Mike Paustian’s farm near Walcott. The event is free, open to the whole family and includes a complimentary meal.
WALCOTT, IA
VSC NEWS

Clemson Extension Agents: Cooler Temps Greet South Carolina Growers

Clemson Extension agents provide updates in the The South Carolina Grower this week about the status of various crops being produced throughout the state. Zack Snipes reports, “It feels like winter showed up this past week with cold, windy, gloomy days. Most, if not all of our strawberries have been planted. With the cool weather showing up and our later planting dates this year, some growers are opting to use lightweight row covers to push their plants along a little bit. A few things to remember if you opt to do this: use lightweight row covers, make sure all disease and insect issues are taken care of before putting the row covers on, and only leave them on for a few weeks. We want to encourage some growth of our plants but we don’t want our plants getting too big and succulent going into the winter. I visited several farms this week with poor quality fruit trees. A common thread between these plantings is planting depth. In our sandy soils, plants will sink over time so as Phillip Carnley says, “plant them proud,” which means plant them higher than you think they should be planted. Over time, the plants will settle into the correct depth. Pecans, blueberries, and other crops will not grow roots from their trunks, so over time the plant will rot and pathogens will get into the plant when they are buried too deep.”
AGRICULTURE
freedom929.com

IDOA / COVER CROP PROGRAM

(SPRINGFIELD) The Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) will start its Fall Covers for Spring Savings Cover Crop Premium Discount Program on December 15th. While the 2022 acreage limit was doubled to 100,000 acres was doubled from last year, eligible acres will be funded on a first-come, first-served basis and receive a premium discount of $5 per acre on the following year’s crop insurance invoice for every enrolled and certified cover crop acre. However, before applying, farmers must certify their cover crops were seeded in fall 2021 through their local FSA office and include a federal crop insurance policy number with the application. With 185,000-plus acres applied for last year, ag officials expect the new limit to be reached quickly despite the doubling in size. Learn more on the www.usda.gov website online.
SPRINGFIELD, IL

