New 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Poster Features Returns of These Past Villains!

One Spider-Man: No Way Home fan decided to add Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield into the poster. When Marvel decided to unveil the theatrical poster for their upcoming film, the Internet exploded. Instagram's zerologhy decided to dump some fuel on the fire with his rendition of the popular image. Most fans are absolutely expecting Garfield and Maguire to make their presence felt in No Way Home at this point. The trailer's inclusion of classic Spider-Man villains like Doctor Octopus and Green Goblin did nothing to stop all of that speculation. Then, the poster goes ahead and makes the Goblin very visible in the foreground, along with the presence of lightning bolts and sand. That's all of the boxes checked for these franchises. So, fans await the absolute confirmation of what's going to happen in the film with another trailer. Marvel has been mum on when to expect any other big clip. But, there is a large contingency of fans who would not be mad about the lasting shot from that trailer being the three Spider-Men together.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO