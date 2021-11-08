CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Poster Features Returns of These Past Villains!

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA brand new poster for Spider-Man: No Way Home was just released over the weekend!. The new image features Tom Holland‘s Spider-Man front and center, and he’s surrounded by the arms of Doc Ock. If you look more closely, you can...

Polygon

Marvel reveals first look at Tatiana Maslany’s She-Hulk appendages

As part of today’s Disney Plus Day event, Marvel Studios revealed a first look at a trio of upcoming MCU shows that will air on the streaming network in 2022, including She-Hulk, starring Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black) as the eponymous giant green woman. Currently, the footage is exclusively running on Disney Plus.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Marvel casts Pixar's Coco star in new Halloween special for Disney+

Marvel has found its star for an upcoming Halloween special on Disney+. Golden Globe Award winner Gael Garcia Bernal is being lined up to star in the one-off Werewolf by Night to play the spooky title character, according to Variety. While Marvel and Disney have yet to confirm the news...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Hocus Pocus 2 First Look: Sanderson Sisters Reunite in Disney+ Sequel

Bewitching, isn’t it? As part of Disney+ Day, which marks the second anniversary of the streaming platform, Disney+ unveiled a first look at Hocus Pocus 2, reuniting original film stars Bette Midler (Winnie), Sarah Jessica Parker (Sarah) and Kathy Najimy (Mary) more than 28 years after the release of the 1993 cult classic. As previously reported, Doug Jones (Star Trek: Discovery) is also back for the sequel, reprising his role as Billy Butcherson. New cast members include Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso), Tony Hale and Sam Richardson (Veep), Whitney Peak (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Lilia Buckingham (Zoe Valentine), Belissa Escobedo (The Baker and...
MOVIES
Variety

Kirsten Dunst on Possibly Returning to ‘Spider-Man’: ‘I Would Never Say No to Something Like That’ (EXCLUSIVE)

It’s been 14 years since Kirsten Dunst last played Mary Jane Watson in the “Spider-Man” franchise. Dunst now says that she’s open to returning to the web-slinger’s world. “I would do it. Why not? That would be fun,” she told me Thursday night at “The Power of the Dog” screening at AFI Fest at the TCL Chinese Theatre. “I would never say no to something like that.” Then she cracked, “I’d be old MJ at this point with little Spidey babies.” Dunst made her Mary Jane debut opposite Tobey Maguire in the title role in Sam Rami’s “Spider-Man” in 2002 followed by “Spider-Man...
MOVIES
Person
Alfred Molina
Person
Tobey Maguire
Person
Marisa Tomei
Zendaya
Zendaya
Person
Tom Holland
Person
Andrew Garfield
Person
Willem Dafoe
Person
Jacob Batalon
Person
Benedict Cumberbatch
Person
Jon Favreau
Variety

Disney Shares First Looks at ‘Tiana,’ ‘Zootopia+’ and ‘Cars on the Road’ Shows

Princess Tiana, Disney’s first African American princess, is back for a new musical adventure, along with the animal citizens of Zootopia and Lightning McQueen and Mater from “Cars.” As part of the Disney Plus Day celebration, the streamer debuted concept art for the upcoming shows, which were announced last year, as part of Disney’s plan to create original series based on its popular animated films. #Tiana FIRST LOOK Concept Art: The new long-form musical series, directed and written by Stella Meghie (@stellamink), comes to #DisneyPlus in 2023. The series follows newly crowned Princess of Maldonia on a new adventure, but her New...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
MovieWeb

New Spider-Man: No Way Home Set Images Offer More Proof That Andrew Garfield Will Return

Thanks to some impressive detective work, we now have even more clues suggesting that The Amazing Spider-Man star Andrew Garfield will indeed feature in upcoming Marvel sequel, Spider-Man: No Way Home. Based on a new image from the MCU sequel's production, it seems that Holland's web-slinger will, at some point in the movie, stand in the same basement used by the Parker family in The Amazing Spider-Man series, with several side-by-side comparisons making for some pretty convincing evidence...
MOVIES
MovieWeb

Spider-Man: No Way Home Official Poster Spotted in Public, Teases a Doc Ock Showdown

An official poster for the highly anticipated Marvel sequel, Spider-Man: No Way Home, has been spotted out in the wild, and teases the oncoming battle between the iconic web-slinger and a returning Doctor Octopus. Stuck to the side of a bus, the promo shows Tom Holland's MCU hero once again wearing his Iron Spider Armor as he attempts to dodge the oncoming tentacles of Alfred Molina's supervillain.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Poster Shares First Look at Green Goblin

Weeks after Sony dropped the first teaser trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home, the studio finally released the first official teaser poster for the upcoming blockbuster. Similar to an ad released in Australia last week, the official poster adds some more artwork in the background, namely Green Goblin hovering on his glider.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Kirsten Dunst Floats Return to ‘Spider-Man’ Movies: ‘I’d Be Old MJ at This Point with Little Spidey Babies’

With its blend of humor, relatable drama, and big-budget action, Sam Raimi’s 2002 version of “Spider-Man” created the framework for the modern superhero genre and laid the groundwork for the MCU’s domination of the box office. The movie, and its two sequels, featured Kirsten Dunst as Mary Jane and Tobey Maguire as Peter Parker. Now, nearly two decades after her first appearance as Spidey’s love interest, Dunst says she’d be open to reprising her role. Dunst discussed the possibility at a November 11 screening of her latest movie, Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog,” with Variety’s Mark Malkin. “I would...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Spider-Man No Way Home Adds Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in Fan Poster

One Spider-Man: No Way Home fan decided to add Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield into the poster. When Marvel decided to unveil the theatrical poster for their upcoming film, the Internet exploded. Instagram's zerologhy decided to dump some fuel on the fire with his rendition of the popular image. Most fans are absolutely expecting Garfield and Maguire to make their presence felt in No Way Home at this point. The trailer's inclusion of classic Spider-Man villains like Doctor Octopus and Green Goblin did nothing to stop all of that speculation. Then, the poster goes ahead and makes the Goblin very visible in the foreground, along with the presence of lightning bolts and sand. That's all of the boxes checked for these franchises. So, fans await the absolute confirmation of what's going to happen in the film with another trailer. Marvel has been mum on when to expect any other big clip. But, there is a large contingency of fans who would not be mad about the lasting shot from that trailer being the three Spider-Men together.
MOVIES
Variety

Disney Plus Day: See Everything Announced From Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar and More

Disney Plus is celebrating its second anniversary on Friday with Disney Plus Day, a morning full of looks at upcoming shows and films for its streaming service. Disney is also releasing new titles for subscribers to watch right now, such as “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” and “Jungle Cruise.” Many of the highly anticipated upcoming shows scheduled to arrive in 2022 hail from the Marvel and Star Wars universes, including the return of Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader in “Obi-Wan,” set between “Revenge of the Sith” and “A New Hope” in a galaxy far, far away. The Marvel...
MOVIES
Gamespot

Tom Holland Confirms Jamie Foxx Making MCU Debut In Spider-Man: No Way Home

Actor Tom Holland has seemingly confirmed that Jamie Foxx will reprise his role as Electro in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Speaking with Total Film Magazine, Holland had an apparent slip of the tongue that name-checked Foxx--by first name only--while discussing the many Spider-Man characters from previous films that will appear in the upcoming sequel, which is due in theaters on December 17.
MOVIES
Spider-Man
Movies
Entertainment
justjaredjr.com

Here Is EVERY TV & Movie Announcement Made On Disney+ Day!

Disney+ made a lot of exciting announcements on Friday (November 12)!. The streaming service is celebrating their two-year anniversary with Disney+ Day. On that day, Disney+ dropped a bunch of titles, including the new comedy Home Sweet Home Alone, as well as Jungle Cruise and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which are both now available to stream at no extra cost.
TV & VIDEOS
justjaredjr.com

Jon M Chu Set to Direct Movie Adaptation of This Dr. Seuss Book

Another Dr. Seuss is getting the big screen treatment!. “Oh, The Places You’ll Go!” will be adapted into an animated film, and Jon M Chu has been tapped to direct the feature for Warner Bros Animation Group, Deadline reports. The book was the legendary author’s final book and was originally...
MOVIES
justjaredjr.com

Marvel Studios Announces 9 New Titles Coming To Disney+!

As part of the big Disney+ Day celebration on Friday (November 12), news of all of the upcoming Marvel Studios content was revealed. Disney+ and Marvel teased previously announced shows like, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, Moon Knight and Hawkeye, and announced 10 new projects and logos, including the second season of What If…?
BUSINESS
9News

Disney Plus Day: The biggest announcements and trailer releases

WASHINGTON — Disney is celebrating the two-year anniversary of its streaming service by giving fans a sneak peak at many of its upcoming projects. The so-called Disney+ Day celebration on Friday, Nov. 12, also features the Disney+ premiere of several movies including: “Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings,” “Jungle Cruise” and “Home Sweet Home Alone.”
MOVIES
Variety

Oscars Can Have Two Noteworthy Mahershala Ali Performances for the Price of One with ‘Swan Song’

Academy voters need to bring an open mind and a box of tissues for the heart-wrenching and moving “Swan Song.” Spearheaded by two-time Oscar winner Mahershala Ali and Oscar nominee Naomie Harris, it’s difficult to find more pure and deliberate performances from two of today’s most revered actors. If this late-bloomer in the awards season can make enough noise and get enough butts in screening seats, a worthy play for several categories could be on the horizon. In addition, this seems like the first film that feels authentically identifiable to Apple Original Films, which will bode well for its awards...
MOVIES
The Independent

Disney’s 'Eternals' tops domestic box office for 2nd weekend

Disney and Marvel’s “Eternals” took a steep drop in its second weekend in theaters, but it’s still hanging on to first place ahead of newcomers like “Clifford the Big Red Dog.” “Eternals” added $27.5 million over the weekend, bringing its domestic total to $118.8 million, according to studio estimates Sunday. The film, directed by Oscar-winner Chloé Zhao and starring Angelina Jolie, Kumail Nanjiani and Gemma Chan, fell 61% from its debut. Though not uncommon for a big superhero tentpole, it was significantly steeper than the 52% drop seen by the last Disney and Marvel offering, “Shang-Chi and the Legend of...
MOVIES

