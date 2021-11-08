New 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Poster Features Returns of These Past Villains!

Bewitching, isn’t it?
As part of Disney+ Day, which marks the second anniversary of the streaming platform, Disney+ unveiled a first look at Hocus Pocus 2, reuniting original film stars Bette Midler (Winnie), Sarah Jessica Parker (Sarah) and Kathy Najimy (Mary) more than 28 years after the release of the 1993 cult classic.
As previously reported, Doug Jones (Star Trek: Discovery) is also back for the sequel, reprising his role as Billy Butcherson. New cast members include Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso), Tony Hale and Sam Richardson (Veep), Whitney Peak (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Lilia Buckingham (Zoe Valentine), Belissa Escobedo (The Baker and...
