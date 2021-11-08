CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teddi Mellencamp Calls Dorit Kemsley “So Beautiful And Strong” After Armed Robbery

By Kim Stempel
 7 days ago
Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp never sparked much excitement on the show. Newbie Sutton Stracke even called Teddi “boring” during her first season on RHOBH . She’s not wrong. While Teddi is a loving mother of three and supportive spouse, her All-In accountability business garnered some bad reviews .

There is no doubt that Teddi is a dedicated friend . Just ask Kyle Richards . Teddi was fired before Season 11 of RHOBH started filming, but Kyle still managed to have Teddi on camera at her Christmas dinner party this season. Garcelle Beauvais wasn’t feeling Teddi’s cameo .

Now Teddi is being there for her friend, Dorit Kemsley . Dorit was the victim of an armed home invasion on October 27, 2021. Three intruders gained access to the house by breaking the glass in her children’s classroom door. Dorit’s husband, PK Kemsley , was in London at the time of the break in, but their two children were at home asleep.

Dorit awoke to see two men standing at the foot of her bed. “Don’t hurt my babies. Don’t kill me. I’m a mother,” Dorit reportedly told the intruders. One of the men replied, “Kill her.” That is terrifying. The robbers left after about 20 minutes with all of Dorit’s handbags and jewelry. Thankfully, the thieves stayed away from the children’s rooms, so they never woke up during the invasion.

After returning from London, PK posted an update on Instagram . “So, I wanted to tell you all that we are doing OK. I’m home and we are all together and will get through this,” PK wrote . “The babies are great they are the totally unaware and life is going to return to normal hopefully very quickly.” He added that he and Dorit were “overwhelmed by the show of love.”

RELATED: Teddi Mellencamp Insinuates That Dana Wilkey Is Responsible For Break-In At Dorit Kemsley’s Home

Later, Dorit spoke out about her harrowing experience on Instagram. “As you all know by now I have been through a terrifying ordeal, one that no parent or person should ever have to experience. I’ve received so many messages of love and support and I thank you all from the bottom of my heart,” Dorit posted . “It’s truly overwhelming.”

She continued, “My kids are unaware of what happened, they slept through it and I thank God for keeping my kids and myself from being physically harmed. My family now needs to start the healing process,” Dorit explained. “I have thrown myself straight back into work as I want our family to return to normality as soon as possible. With the love and support of my husband, my incredible family, friends, fans and followers, I am confident this is the right thing to do whilst I independently work through the trauma.” Dorit should do whatever she needs to do after that scary experience. The fashion designer added, “Thank you again for all you support. Much love, Dorit.”

Teddi placed the blame for the robbery squarely on former Friend of the Housewives, Dana Wilkey . Dana and her $25,000 sunglasses were a one-season wonder on RHOBH . Dana posted a document from a deposition on Instagram. It listed Dorit’s LLC, which included the name of the street where Dorit and PK live. “I hope you sleep really well tonight,” Teddi wrote on the post. “You put her and her kids in danger by posting this. Disgusting.” The post has been deleted.

RELATED: Kyle Richards Is “So Grateful” Dorit Kemsley And Her Kids Are OK Following Home Invasion

According to Page Six , Teddi told Access Hollywood that Dorit “is so incredibly strong.” Teddi continued, “The way that she was able to handle everything, the way that her kids never had to know anything was going on, I mean, she’s just so beautiful and strong.” I can’t image how frightened Dorit must have been facing the intruders.

Teddi acknowledged that Dorit is still trying to adjust after the ordeal. “You know, it’s very traumatic,” the RHOBH alum shared. “Beyond traumatic. I know I’m having a hard time sleeping at night, and it didn’t even happen to me. I just know that when kids are involved … she’s a good person and nobody deserves that,” Teddi added. “I’m just so beyond grateful that they’re all OK.”

RELATED: Dorit Kemsley Speaks Out About Robbery & Getting Held At Gunpoint

TELL US- WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT TEDDI BLAMING DANA? DO YOU HAVE ANY WORDS OF SUPPORT FOR DORIT?

