Ramona Singer Denies Making Racist Comments While Filming Real Housewives

By Angie G
 7 days ago
Even after bumbling through season 13 some fans were disappointed to learn about the Real Housewives of New York reunion cancellation. Not that there was anything to discuss that hadn’t already been beaten to death, but I was eager to see who had changed their tune after watching themselves back or reading fan feedback. After Andy Cohen held Erika Jayne to a higher standard than most, I still have a tiny bit of hope NY could have been a fun one. Ramona Singer and Eboni K. Williams in particular had some explaining to do post-production.

Last week it was revealed that the RHONY reunion was skipped due to a legal issue . Several sources claimed Eboni had filed a complaint against Ramona for making a disparaging comment that felt racially motivated. This happened just weeks before the original reunion shoot date. The complaint led to an investigation by a third-party.

The investigation involved interviews with both cast and production crew. The lengthy process delayed the reunion enough that viewers never got to see Ramona answer for her endlessly slimy behavior during yet another season. We now know, thanks to Page Six that the comment Ramona is accused of saying went a little something like, “This is why we shouldn’t have black people on the show.” Of course, this was in reference to Eboni and not Ramona’s own friend Bershan Shaw . The comment apparently took place after Luann de Lesseps kicked Eboni out of her home during an episode mid-season.

RELATED: Ramona Singer Shares A Video Comparing Coronavirus Vaccine Mandates To “Nazi Territory”

As usual, Ramona is taking no accountability and is denying making any such comment. She says, “I never said that. It’s a terrible lie. It’s very disappointing that even after my name was cleared that people still want to slander me.” What’s the over/under on how many emphatic shoulder movements accompanied this statement?

Of course, Ramona may be telling the truth, but she doesn’t make herself easy to believe. She has a well established history of saying problematic, classist, ignorant things. Does this one really seem far off? As a result of these accusations Page Six reports that Ramona has had to undergo sensitivity trainings. Can we get a camera in there!? Season 14 needs SOMETHING and at this point I have zero confidence in Bravo to let someone this consistently duplicitous go.

RELATED: Real Housewives Of New York Reunion Reportedly Cancelled Because Of Racism Complaints/Investigation Against Ramona Singer From Eboni K. Williams & A Crew Member
TELL US – DO YOU THINK RAMONA MADE THESE COMMENTS? WHAT DO YOU THINK RAMONA LEARNED IN SENSITIVITY TRAINING? DO YOU THINK EBONI AND RAMONA WILL BOTH BE BACK NEXT YEAR?
