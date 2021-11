Being a part of a Marvel film can be a daunting thing. The wildly popular franchise has brought in billions at the box office and propelled many actors and filmmakers to new levels of success and fame. And while director Chloe Zhao has an Academy Award under her belt for her work, making a Marvel movie is its own experience, but according to Zhao, her expectations for working with Marvel Studios ended up lining up nicely with her actual experience. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Zhao said that she felt supported and protected by the people she worked with making Eternals and it let her really "play" with her work.

