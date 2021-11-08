CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video shows rugby pitch invader being soaked with beer by furious fans

By Ellie Abraham
 6 days ago
A pitch invader at a rugby match got a less-than-friendly goodbye from the crowd after interrupting play and being chucked out by security.

During the autumn Test match between Wales and South Africa on 6 November, a drunk man invaded the pitch but was quickly tackled by security and dragged off.

It happened at a tense moment during the game where the score was 15 - 15. Wales were attacking at the time and the man appeared to get in the way of a try-scoring opportunity for Wales.

Wales went on to lose the game by 16 - 19 and, as he was being dragged away by security, the Welsh fans in the Cardiff stadium let him know exactly how they felt about his stunt.

Footage posted by Twitter channel RugbyLAD showed the man getting soaked in beer and jeered at as three security personnel removed him.

Many pointed out that while the man at fault may have deserved what he got, the stewards escorting him out did not.

One person commented: “He deserved it. Those stewards didn’t.”

Another person agreed, saying: “Feel so sorry for the stewards getting soaked, they did a cracking tackle and dragged him off the pitch no messing about.”

Someone else wrote: “Great stuff. Shame the stewards got hit though.”

Wales’ head coach Wayne Pivac told RugbyPass in a post-game interview that he was “disappointed” that it happened and said, “you don’t want to see that in the game”.

105-year-old runner sets a new 100m world record - but is disappointed she wasn’t even faster

A 105-year-old woman said she was disappointed after she won the 100-metre sprint world record for her age group because she wishes she had done it even faster. Julia ‘Hurricane’ Hawkins became the first female track and field athlete to set a world record in the 100-metre dash over 105’s group at the 2021 Louisiana Senior Games competition in Hammon, Louisiana, on Saturday 6 November, when she dashed over the finishing line in just 62.95 seconds.
SPORTS
AFP

Kane fires England to brink of Qatar, Italy held by Switzerland

Harry Kane scored a first half hat-trick as England romped towards the 2022 World Cup with a 5-0 thrashing of Albania, but Italy still have work to do to reach Qatar after a 1-1 draw with Switzerland. England still need a point to mathematically qualify when they visit San Marino on Monday, but boast a three-point lead and six-goal advantage on goal difference over Poland, who sealed at least a playoff place with a 4-1 win over 10-man Andorra. The Three Lions can look ahead to Qatar with confidence as they bounced back to form at Wembley in style with all the goals coming before half-time. "The first half was fantastic, as well as we've played for a long time," said England boss Gareth Southgate.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Wales pitch invader: Fan on pitch prevents try-scoring opportunity during defeat to South Africa

A pitch invader appeared to prevent Wales from potentially scoring a decisive try during the 23-18 defeat to South Africa in Cardiff. In the remarkable incident, a man ran onto the pitch at the Principality Stadium as Wales tried to work the ball into space on the left wing. As the pitch invader was tackled to the ground by stadium security, the supporter in question appeared to block Liam Williams’ path as he received the pass from his inside centre. With the scores level at 15-15 in the 63rd minute, Williams was forced to slightly check his run before driving...
WORLD
