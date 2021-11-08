Video shows rugby pitch invader being soaked with beer by furious fans

A pitch invader at a rugby match got a less-than-friendly goodbye from the crowd after interrupting play and being chucked out by security.

During the autumn Test match between Wales and South Africa on 6 November, a drunk man invaded the pitch but was quickly tackled by security and dragged off.

It happened at a tense moment during the game where the score was 15 - 15. Wales were attacking at the time and the man appeared to get in the way of a try-scoring opportunity for Wales.

Wales went on to lose the game by 16 - 19 and, as he was being dragged away by security, the Welsh fans in the Cardiff stadium let him know exactly how they felt about his stunt.

Footage posted by Twitter channel RugbyLAD showed the man getting soaked in beer and jeered at as three security personnel removed him.

Many pointed out that while the man at fault may have deserved what he got, the stewards escorting him out did not.

One person commented: “He deserved it. Those stewards didn’t.”

Another person agreed, saying: “Feel so sorry for the stewards getting soaked, they did a cracking tackle and dragged him off the pitch no messing about.”

Someone else wrote: “Great stuff. Shame the stewards got hit though.”

Wales’ head coach Wayne Pivac told RugbyPass in a post-game interview that he was “disappointed” that it happened and said, “you don’t want to see that in the game”.