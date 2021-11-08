CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local antenna viewers to rescan television channels this week

By Max Tarlton
KION News Channel 5/46
 6 days ago
SALINAS, Calif. (KION) - If you use an antenna to watch local television over-the-air, we are updating our signal on Fremont Peak on Wednesday, November 10, 2021.  If you watch DABL network.  During this upgrade you may lose your signal and have to rescan your TV.   To rescan your TV set, you can follow the directions below.

Below are the instructions for rescanning:

1.           Press the menu button on your remote.

2.           In your TV's menu, look for the channel setup option.

3.           Select antenna or tuner.

4.           Start a new scan.

Every TV is different, so what you see on your screen may not exactly match the steps above. If you run into trouble, please refer to your TV's product manual, or contact the TV manufacturer for clearer directions specific to your device. Or you can visit www.tvanswers.org .

