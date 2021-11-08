CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Sarah Jessica Parker Speaks Out on Aging & Misogyny in ‘Vogue’ December Issue

By Aaron Royce
Footwear News
Footwear News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C1cNZ_0cqEFNY300

Sarah Jessica Parker is American Vogue ‘s December 2021 cover star—and is speaking out about aging.

In the accompanying interview , the “Sex and the City” star discusses its forthcoming sequel series, “And Just Like That,” from the fashion she’s held onto from the original show to its meaning to numerous generations. One of her most notable points, however, addresses aging in “And Just Like That”—and how the public has responded to the new series focusing on women in their 50s.

In the interview, Parker highlights the double standard on women’s aging compared to men’s, specifically addressing if Carrie Bradshaw’s hair will be gray in the 2020s. “There’s so much misogynist chatter in response to us that would never. Happen. About. A. Man,” Parker tells Fry. “‘Gray hair gray hair gray hair. Does she have gray hair?’ I’m sitting with Andy Cohen,” the star continued in the piece, “and he has a full head of gray hair, and he’s exquisite. Why is it okay for him? I don’t know what to tell you people! Especially on social media.”

Parker also clapped back at the focused attention on her aging—and those of other women—from society and social media.

“Everyone has something to say. ‘She has too many wrinkles, she doesn’t have enough wrinkles.’ It almost feels as if people don’t want us to be perfectly okay with where we are, as if they almost enjoy us being pained by who we are today, whether we choose to age naturally and not look perfect, or whether you do something if that makes you feel better,” says Parker in the interview. “I know what I look like. I have no choice. What am I going to do about it? Stop aging? Disappear?”

Within the editorial, Parker wears a variety of outfits both reminiscent of her standout style—and, naturally, Carrie Bradshaw’s. On the cover, she wears a strapless pink Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda gown embroidered with large gold and silver flowers.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine)

In other viral images from the shoot—captured in a video from Vogue ‘s Instagram —Parker also wears colorful and textured tops, skirts and dresses by Christopher John Rogers, Alexander McQueen, Fendi and Balenciaga. Dramatic hats by Valentino Haute Couture and Libertine add further flair as well. One of the shoot’s most notable images features Parker strolling in a metallic Dior gown, Chanel coat and her own SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker pumps on the streets of New York City, with flowing curls instantly reminiscent of our favorite onscreen columnist. And just like that…Carrie Bradshaw is back.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine)

Click through the gallery for the boldest fashion moments from ‘And Just Like That’ so far.

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Sarah Jessica Parker Goes Fall Boho in Midi Dress and Crystal Pumps for ‘And Just Like That’

Sarah Jessica Parker’s latest “And Just Like That” costume took a dose of inspiration from boho style. The “Sex and the City” star was spotted filming with Bobby Lee in a decidedly bohemian look, a white pleated midi dress with a wave pattern beneath a loose-fitting cream coat. Her dress featured a pointed collar, as well as a midi-style skirt with wide stripes on its hem. The actress’ look was complete with a vintage studded Sonya Rykiel handbag, as well as a gold pendant necklace. For footwear, Parker wore a pair of Isabel Marant’s now sold-out Posy pumps, according to watchdog account...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

‘And Just Like That’ Trailer Teases Sarah Jessica Parker’s Biggest Fashion Moments Back as Carrie Bradshaw

And just like that, it’s here. After months of “Sex and the City” fans seeing behind-the-scenes photos from set of Sarah Jessica Parker and the gang gallivanting around New York in a new set of fashions, the HBO Max reboot finally got its premiere date. Today, the teaser trailer for “And Just Like That” premiered, with its first two episodes set to debut on Dec. 9. The following eight episodes of the 10-episode season will then release one at a time on subsequent Thursdays. In this new chapter of “Sex and the City,” from executive producer Michael Patrick King, the series follows...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Sarah Jessica Parker Plays With Patterns in Striped Outfit and Hot Pink Sandals for ‘And Just Like That…’

Sarah Jessica Parker played with patterns and pops of color today while filming “And Just Like That…” The “Sex and the City” star was spotted on-set in New York City with co-stars Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon. Costumed as Carrie Bradshaw, Parker wore a dark and light green striped blazer with colorful floral panels on its front and cuffs. The star’s top was paired with wide-leg striped pants in a similar green palette, plus hints of pale pink. Her look was complete with a silver watch. The look created a monochrome effect while also clashing, due to its subverted colors and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
Person
Sarah Jessica Parker
Person
Alexander Mcqueen
Person
Andy Cohen
Telegraph

Sarah Jessica Parker is the new posterwoman for owning your style in your 50s

As Carrie in the hit TV series Sex and the City (which ran from 1998-2004), Sarah Jessica Parker became the original muse for single women not needing a man to ‘complete them’. During my own years living, working and dating in New York, it was Carrie and co. who made me feel like I was living my best life, rather than failing to tick the ‘meet a man’ box on the life goals agenda.
BEAUTY & FASHION
romper.com

Sarah Jessica Parker Shared A Rare Photo Of Her Son On His 19th Birthday

Sarah Jessica Parker is intensely protective of her life with her family. As a mom of three, she has managed to keep photos of her children private over the past two decades. But that doesn’t mean she can’t share a special photo or two herself, particularly on a big day. And particularly when that photo accompanies a truly meaningful message to the child in question. In honor of his 19th birthday, the Sex and the City actress shared a message to her son James that was full of that special blend of love, pride, and melancholy moms of teenagers will recognize all too well.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Woman's World

Sarah Jessica Parker Defends Her Gray Hair And Blasts People Who Criticize Aging Beauty

Sarah Jessica Parker has gray hair, and she won’t apologize for it. The famous blonde has let her roots grow in and is sporting the bold new look in the upcoming Sex and the City sequel series, much like a slew of famous starlets who have decided to let their natural hair shine. But the 56-year-old actress quickly experienced criticism about her look — and it’s a problem women know all too well.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Misogyny#Vogue#American Vogue S#Dolce Gabbana Alta Moda
HollywoodLife

Sarah Jessica Parker Transforms Into Sarah Sanderson In 1st Look At ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ — Photo

She’s back, witches: Sarah Jessica Parker was spotted on set of ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ as her character Sarah Sanderson. Someone must have lit the black flame candle: Sarah Jessica Parker has once again transformed into her beloved Hocus Pocus character Sarah Sanderson for the upcoming sequel. The actress, 56, was recently spotted on set of Hocus Pocus 2 in Rhode Island in her signature multi-colored witch costume and billowing wavy blonde hair. SJP and several crew members were filming outside of the Old Colony House in Newport, which will act as Salem, Massachusetts, as seen in the photo HERE.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Cosmopolitan

Fans can't believe how similar Sarah Jessica Parker's son looks to her

Sex And The City's Sarah Jessica Parker just shared a glimpse at her teenage son, and fans can't believe the similarities between the pair. Whether it's Jason Momoa and his son on the red carpet, or Angelina Jolie's kids wearing her clothes; we look seeing celebrities who look just like their children.
RELATIONSHIPS
Footwear News

Sarah Jessica Parker Is All Business in Blue Suit and Classic Pumps for ‘And Just Like That’

We couldn’t help but wonder… was Carrie Bradshaw headed to Wall Street? Based on Sarah Jessica Parker’s latest “And Just Like That” outfit, a future in business seems like a strong possibility. The “Sex and the City” star was spotted filming the show’s companion series in a light blue blazer dress. The style featured long cuffed sleeves, wide lapels, a knee-length skirt and large round buttons. Its sides also appeared cinched to mimic the appearance of a matching blazer and skirt set. Parker’s look was complete with a coordinating suede bag with a reptilian texture, as well as pearl stud earrings,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Sarah Jessica Parker Goes Sleek in Hot Pink Blazer & Colorful Gem-Embellished Sandals for ‘And Just Like That’

Sarah Jessica Parker was photographed wearing a colorful look while filming a new scene for “And Just Like That” Monday night in NY. Caught in action outside of a club, the 56-year-old “Sex and the City” star turned into Carrie Bradshaw in a black outfit with a hot pink oversized satin blazer. On the actress’ feet was a pair of black slingback sandals covered in gemstones of various colors. The fun-yet-sultry style added just a touch more sparkle to her glamorous ensemble. This sighting follows SJP’s recent comments about the double standard on women’s aging compared to men’s. Vogue‘s December 2021 cover star...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Footwear News

62K+
Followers
11K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy