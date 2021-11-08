CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

I made potato salad in a slow cooker, and I thought the long cooking time wasn't worth it

By Erin McDowell
Insider
Insider
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37MFIG_0cqEFLmb00
The finished potato salad with bacon. Erin McDowell/Insider
  • I recently learned you can make potato salad in a slow cooker and decided to give it a try.
  • Although the end result was delicious, the recipe took way longer than the traditional method.

I started by gathering the ingredients, which were all pantry and fridge staples.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DcuGo_0cqEFLmb00
The ingredients for slow cooker potato salad. Erin McDowell/Insider

For this experiment, I used a slow-cooker German potato salad recipe from EatingWell magazine.

"This vinegary German-style potato salad recipe is a lighter alternative to typical mayonnaise-based potato salad," the recipe says.

The only ingredients I needed to go out and buy were the baby gold potatoes, the bacon, and the celery. However, I usually have these ingredients already in my kitchen at the start of the week. I was impressed by how few ingredients were actually required to make this recipe.

I chopped my baby potatoes and placed them in my slow cooker.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AfkVo_0cqEFLmb00
The chopped potatoes in a black slow cooker. Erin McDowell/Insider

The recipe called for fingerling potatoes but said that any type of yellow-flesh potato cut into 1-inch pieces would work. Since my local grocery store didn't have fingerling potatoes, I figured that using baby gold potatoes would be a suitable substitute.

The next step is to fry up some bacon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aJWXj_0cqEFLmb00
Bacon frying in a pan on the stove. Erin McDowell/Insider

I used thick-cut bacon, per the recipe's recommendations. Soon, my kitchen was filled with the heavenly scent of fried bacon.

After chopping the medium-size sweet onion and three celery stalks, I mixed the vegetables in the slow cooker.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45lP5y_0cqEFLmb00
The potatoes, celery, and onions in the slow cooker. Erin McDowell/Insider

I began to wonder about how the potato salad would come together in the end, as I usually don't add onion or celery until the potatoes are fully cooked.

I wondered if I would enjoy the taste of the softened celery and onions, or if I would miss the crunch that I usually like in traditional potato salads.

After the bacon was super crispy, I transferred the slices to a paper towel and reserved a few tablespoons of the bacon grease.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1veokj_0cqEFLmb00
The bacon grease in a pan on the stove. Erin McDowell/Insider

I removed the frying pan from the heat and added the apple cider vinegar that would be the base of my dressing. Once the mixture stopped steaming, I followed the instructions to begin stirring it and scraping up the bits of browned bacon from the bottom of the pan.

The next step in making the dressing is mixing together whole-grain mustard and all-purpose flour.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hkT1J_0cqEFLmb00
The mustard and flour mixture in a bowl. Erin McDowell/Insider

I absolutely love mustard, so I used three heaping tablespoons of it.

I then added it into the vinegar and grease mixture and whisked it together until they had combined.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l29dP_0cqEFLmb00
The dressing for the potato salad. Erin McDowell/Insider

It looked and smelled delicious. I couldn't wait to add it into the slow cooker.

I scooped the dressing over the vegetables and gave it a good stir.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LRY6e_0cqEFLmb00
The potatoes, celery, onions, and dressing in the slow cooker. Erin McDowell/Insider

I made sure to fully coat all the vegetables in the dressing to maximize the flavor potential. I then closed the lid on my six-quart Crock-Pot and let it cook for five hours on low.

After about five hours of cooking the potato salad, it was finally done.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16IlqX_0cqEFLmb00
The finished potato salad with bacon. Erin McDowell/Insider

The last step was to crumble the bacon on top and serve with dill. Although I was happy to finally be able to eat my potato salad, I was also well aware of how long it took me to make it.

While it usually only takes me 45 minutes tops to make potato salad — between chopping the veggies, mixing the dressing, and boiling the potatoes — this method took way longer. I didn't think it would be convenient for most home cooks, especially when faster methods are out there.

While I definitely enjoyed the finished potato salad, I wasn't sure if it was worth the long cooking time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31eCLF_0cqEFLmb00
The finished potato salad. Erin McDowell/Insider

I really enjoyed this lighter, mayonnaise-free potato salad, and I didn't mind the fact that it was served warm. The bacon added a delicious smoky flavor, and I also enjoyed the mustard dressing and freshness from the dill. However, I definitely thought the five-hour cooking time was a major drawback.

I also thought that the cooked-down celery and onions added flavor, but I was missing the crunch that those two ingredients usually add to potato salad. To avoid that result in the future, I would probably add these ingredients at the end instead of cooking them with the potatoes.

I would make this potato salad again, but only if I had extra time to spare.

Comments / 0

Related
Lifehacker

Two Things You Should Never Do While Making Mashed Potatoes

A lot of people like to refer to fall and winter as “soup season,” but I’ve always considered these colder months to be “mashed potato season.” Whether eaten as a (non-negotiable) Thanksgiving side, or as a mid-week meal, few things comfort and satiate quite like a bowl of creamy, smushed spuds.
FOOD & DRINKS
gordonramsayclub.com

Peanut Butter Sheet Cake (23-Minute Recipe)

This peanut butter sheet cake is so creamy and moist that you will love it! Simple and easy to prepare this is one of my favorite quick cake recipes. It took me just 23 minutes to prepare it plus 20 minutes cooking time. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the...
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Potato Salad#Cooking#Sweet Potatoes#Food Drink#German#Eatingwell
OCRegister

These restaurants offer Thanksgiving dinner for takeout in 2021

Experts are predicting that if you’re planning to make your own Thanksgiving dinner this holiday season, you could face turkey shortages. But there is no shortage of restaurants offering traditional Thanksgiving meals for takeout. Several chains are taking orders for turkey dinners. Most are heat-and-serve feasts to be served family-style,...
RESTAURANTS
myrecipes.com

Grandma's Best Thanksgiving Recipes

There's nothing quite as delicious as Thanksgiving at your grandmother's house. Moist turkey, fluffy dressing, vibrant vegetables, and rich desserts, grandma had a knack for making it all. Recreate a bit of that nostalgia with these grandma-created recipes, ranging from mains to sides and more, to make your tastiest Thanksgiving yet.
RECIPES
EatThis

Costco Just Brought Back 2 Beloved Holiday Bakery Items

Several holiday food items are already on shelves at Costco warehouses across the country. Now, the beloved bakery section is starting to get in on the fun. What's popping up alongside the roster of fall favorites that includes apple crumb muffins, double-crust apple pie, and pumpkin streusel muffins? Not one but two holiday bakery items.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
SheKnows

Rachael Ray’s Thanksgiving Side Dishes Will Make This Year’s Feast Your Most Delicious Meal Yet

Thanksgiving dinner might be the most intimidating meal of them all. From planning the Goldilocks of appetizers (i.e., providing a wide assortment of delicious bite-size snacks, but not presenting too many options and run the risk of stuffing your entire family before the turkey makes it onto the table) to curating the perfect cast of side dishes, hosting Thanksgiving can be a stressful event. But when you’re equipped with your favorite Food Network chefs’ favorite Thanksgiving side dish recipes, you simply can’t go wrong.
Power 96

Thanksgiving Stuffing Requires This One Delicious Minnesotan Ingredient

I know Thanksgiving is still three weeks away, but that doesn't mean we can't start to discuss what should be present on your table this year. You may not know, but Thanksgiving is one of my favorite holidays. I love spending time with my immediate family and thoroughly enjoy devouring the delicious Thanksgiving staples. In fact, this holiday is the only time I will willingly be involved in the cooking.
AOL Corp

Is It Safe to Eat Expired Eggs?

There are two types of people: those who throw food away the minute it passes its expiration date, and those who proudly break open expired cans, polish off languishing leftovers, and chow takeout boxes with mysterious origins. I’m definitely in the former camp, except when it comes to one type of food: eggs.
AGRICULTURE
The Kitchn

3 Store-Bought Frozen Dinner Rolls That Could Totally Pass as Homemade

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. A basket of warm dinner rolls can make even a regular weeknight meal feel special, and they’re practically a requirement for holiday meals like Thanksgiving. Although the bread aisle and bakery department at most grocery stores usually have an assortment of fresh rolls, a stash of frozen rolls can really come in handy. You can bust them out whenever you’re whipping up a quick batch of soup, pull them out for a chicken dinner on a whim, or use them as a nice accompaniment to a big salad.
happeningsmagazinepa.com

Kielbasa, Cabbage and Potato Soup

In a large pot, heat oil over low heat. Add onion, cabbage, potatoes, water, broth, bay leaf, thyme, paprika and salt. Bring to a boil. Reduce the heat and simmer, partially covered, stirring occasionally, until the cabbage and potatoes are tender, about 20 minutes. Meanwhile, put a little oil in a large nonstick frying pan over moderate heat. Add kielbasa and cook, stirring occasionally, until browned, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove the kielbasa from the pan and add to the soup. Remove the bay leaf. Makes 4 servings.
RECIPES
Food Network

Genius Spends Only $150 a Year on Food by Eating Every Meal at Six Flags

Lots of us like to clip coupons. Saving a buck on a grocery-store item we were going to purchase anyway can provide an exciting rush. A dollar saved and all that. And then there are the extreme couponers — perhaps you know one; perhaps you are one — who make a serious hobby of getting more for less.
LIFESTYLE
twopeasandtheirpod.com

Potato Soup

Comfort food is the best kind of food. I am talking about chicken pot pie, baked mac and cheese, chili, baked ziti, and this Potato Soup. There is nothing better than cozying up to a hearty meal that tastes delicious and makes you feel better. Bring on the cozy!. This...
RECIPES
Mashed

Carla Hall Recommends This Dish If You Don't Want A Whole Turkey On Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving dinner traditionally brings American families together for a big feast. Now that vaccines are available to protect people against COVID-19 — something we didn't have this time last year — it's easier to make this happen safely, and that's something we can all be thankful for. But travel and large gatherings aren't safe for everyone quite yet. And let's be real: No matter what the year, or the status of any global pandemic, some people's idea of traditional Thanksgiving dinner involves just the immediate family or a small group of friends. Sometimes, a whole turkey isn't practical or is simply too much food for the occasion.
FOOD & DRINKS
jamiesfeast.com

Easy Banana Cream Pie

This easy banana cream pie is so creamy and delicious! Ideal for all banana dessert lovers! And what’s best – it doesn’t really matter if you are not so good in the kitchen – this recipe is so simple that you will definitely succeed. So, impress your boyfriend, husband, family or friends with this delicious easy banana cream pie. Here is the recipe:
RECIPES
Insider

Insider

187K+
Followers
17K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy