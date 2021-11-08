CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

There’s Still Time To Catch This Limited “RIH-ISSUE” From Rihanna

By Mya Abraham
Vibe
Vibe
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L6R4v_0cqEFI8Q00

Those who’ve been begging Rihanna for new music were in for a surprise on Friday (Nov. 5).

Bad Gal RiRi took to her Instagram to share a photo of herself with a blunt in her mouth posing on top of and in front of a wall full of vinyl records. With her own albums noticeably on display, the singer wrote, “‘today’s kids will never know what vinyl is’, they said!” Following the anonymous quote was the link to shoprihanna.com where fans can find Rih’s entire discography rereleased on limited edition colored vinyls.

The catalog includes all of eight of her albums— Music Of The Sun (2005), A Girl Like Me (2006), Good Girl Gone Bad (2007), Rated R (2009), Loud (2010), Talk That Talk (2011), Unapologetic (2012), and Anti (2016)—plus either a limited edition T-shirt or hoodie to match.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri)

Each bundle is considered a pre-order and will not ship out before Thursday (Nov. 11). Also, unlike her 2016 box set, which included all eight albums—all but one pressed on double-vinyl—and a 186-page hardback book that featured oversized reproductions of all the booklets that came with the original CD releases that cost $350, each RIH-ISSUE is sold separately.

Bundles range between $100–$140. And much to the dismay of fans, the vinyl and merch cannot be purchased separately.

Regardless, if you missed the comprehensive boxed set, here’s your chance to grab your favorite Rihanna album on vinyl. Unfortunately, Anti was the first to sell out.

Check out the RIH-ISSUE promo below.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri)

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

Summer Walker’s ‘Still Over It’ Tracklist Revealed

Summer Walker’s highly anticipated sophomore album, Still Over It, is days away from having fans’ in their feelings. The 20-track LP features collaborations from Cardi B, SZA, Ari Lennox, Omarion, Pharrell, and Ciara. The Invasion of Privacy rapper will open the album with narration on “Bitter” and Ciara will close out the project with her widely requested prayer. Several fans expressed their eagerness to hear “Session 33,” the follow-up to Walker’s 2018 ballad, “Session 32.” On the track, she sings, “You don’t know what love is/If you’re too good to call a million times/And you say you know what love is/But I swear you never...
MUSIC
Vibe

Summer Walker Previews Collab With Ari Lennox, “Unloyal,” Ahead Of ‘Still Over It’ Release

Summer Walker’s Still Over It will be available for fans in less than 24 hours, but in an intimate chat with fans on Instagram Live Wednesday night (Nov. 3), she previewed “Unloyal,” her collaboration with Ari Lennox. On the mid-tempo, jazz-like ballad—slightly reminiscent of Erykah Badu’s “Call Tyrone”— Walker sings, “I ain’t taking your s**t today (no)/I ain’t taking your s**t tomorrow (no)/We can do it my way/No, I ain’t, No, I ain’t stickin’ round no more/Because you just wanna play with my heart…” It’s a song that would’ve been perfect on Insecure.  The Atlanta singer revealed she considers it to be her...
MUSIC
Vibe

Jay-Z Joins Instagram To Promote ‘The Harder They Fall’

Jay-Z has officially joined Instagram with a grid post promoting the film The Harder They Fall set to premiere on Netflix on Wednesday (Nov. 3.) following its release in select theaters on Oct. 22nd. The Brooklyn rapper serves as the film’s producer and was heavily involved in the movie’s soundtrack where he appears on multiple songs. After fans of the “Big Pimpin'” rapper caught wind of his presence on the platform, the follows began. Gaining more than one million followers overnight, the only page followed by the rapper belongs to his wife, Beyoncé. Jay-Z is the only account followed by the “Partition” singer...
CELEBRITIES
Hypebae

Rihanna Turns Her First Eight Albums Into Limited-Edition Vinyl

During the red carpet event for her Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 show, Rihanna confirmed with the Associated Press that she is working on new music. “You’re not going to expect what you hear. Just put that in your mind,” she said. While fans patiently wait for Rih Rih...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rihanna
BET

Rihanna Announces Limited Edition Vinyl Re-Release Of Music

The Rihanna Navy has been yearning to hear new music from the artist since she last released music with 2016’s ANTI. While it is unclear where Rih is within the music-sphere, the multi-hyphenate shared with fans that she is re-releasing limited edition vinyls of her past projects. Heading to her...
MUSIC
101 WIXX

RIH-ISSUE: All of Rihanna’s albums re-pressed on colored vinyl, with exclusive merch

While we still can’t buy Rihanna‘s new album, we can revisit her past glories via new, limited-edition reissues of her entire music catalog on vinyl. Each of the albums, from her 2005 debut Music of the Sun through to 2016’s ANTI are now available for pre-order, and they’ll ship November 11. Each vinyl has been re-pressed in a unique color and comes in packaging curated by Rih herself, along with exclusive t-shirts and hoodies.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Limited Edition#Begging
themusicuniverse.com

Rihanna announces ‘Rih-Issue’ collection

Rihanna is releasing Rih-Issue, a special, limited edition packaging of the first eight albums of her catalogue. The records have been re-pressed in unique colorways and paired with album-specific, exclusive apparel items. Each set comes carefully enclosed in packaging curated by Rihanna and will be a must-have addition to any record collection.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Allure

Knees Everywhere Are Buckling at Rihanna's ComplexCon Braids

Rihanna just doesn't know when to stop delivering her larger-than-life hairstyles, but we're absolutely not mad about it. On Thursday, November 4, the Fenty Beauty founder and singer showed off some long blonde hair in an announcement regarding the release of her old music on vinyl records. Fast forward three days to Sunday, November 7, and she's got us all mesmerized once again with some lengthy braids.
LONG BEACH, CA
Footwear News

Highlights From Rihanna’s 2016 FNAA Acceptance Speech for Shoe of the Year

Though she got her start in music, Rihanna has now become a legitimate force in the fashion world through her Fenty fashion house. And at least twice she’s made an indelible impact on the footwear industry as well. In 2020, her Fenty collaboration with shoe designer Amina Muaddi nabbed the two of them (plus stylist Jaleel Weaver) the FN Collaborator of the Year award. But her biggest footwear moment came at the 30th annual FN Achievement Awards in 2016, where she was presented with the Shoe of the Year award for the Fenty Puma Creeper — an event that effectively crowned her...
MUSIC
Vogue

Rihanna Finds The Season’s Essential Statement Coat

Coats can be the subtle, finishing touch to a look or its entire focus. While neutral options will never go out of style, designers and celebrities are choosing offbeat alternatives in statement-making neon shades this season. Always ahead of the curve, Rihanna offered her take on the look in New York City on Wednesday (3 November) as she headed to dinner at Carbone in Greenwich Village. While her wide-leg Rick Owens jeans and black blouse were a sleek combination, Rihanna’s key piece was the acid-green “Waisted” coat dress from Marina Moscone’s pre-fall 2021 collection.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Vibe

Don’t Try Baby Tate In New “Pedi” Music Video

Formerly known as Yung Baby Tate, the 25-year-old musician dropped the first word from her stage name as she enters a new era of her career. On Friday (Oct. 29), the rapper/singer/all-around talent issued “Pedi” an upbeat song she has teased on social media throughout the month. The track boasts of the petty actions she’ll commit if a person dares to take it there. Directed by Norton, the visual highlights her personality and ability to deliver a full performance. In the colorful music video, Baby Tate showcases her dance skills with animated choreography as she interrupts various settings with mischievous, yet...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Us Weekly

Adele’s Ex-Husband Simon Konecki and Son Angelo Attend ‘One Night Only’ Concert Special Taping

Biggest fans! Adele’s ex-husband, Simon Konecki, and their son, Angelo, were in attendance during her CBS special taping earlier this month, Us Weekly can confirm. The “Easy on Me” singer, 33, performed songs off her upcoming record, 30, on Sunday, October 24, at the Griffith Observatory as part of her Adele One Night Only special set to air on the network next month.
CELEBRITIES
imdb.com

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Poses in the Ultimate Little Black Dress for "Date Night" With Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner's stylish date night outfit might inspire your next shopping trip. After stepping out for dinner with Travis Scott on Nov. 3, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum took to Instagram to give her 279 million followers a peek at her ensemble. Kylie wore a black leather coat over a matching mini dress and accessorized her look with a designer handbag, drop earrings and a pair of sneakers. She also posted pictures of a table decorated with candles and roses and captioned the photo series, "Date night." Her little black dress gave fans another glimpse at her baby bump. Kylie and Travis confirmed in September they're expecting their second child together. The 24-year-old makeup mogul and...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Vibe

731
Followers
629
Post
143K+
Views
ABOUT

A premier destination for music, entertainment and cultural content for a global multicultural audience.

 https://www.vibe.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy