CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Minnesota Timberwolves: Leandro Bolmaro, two-way players impress in G League

By Ben Beecken
FanSided
FanSided
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Minnesota Timberwolves sent rookie Leandro Bolmaro and both two-way contract players to the G League for the Iowa Wolves’ regular-season opener this weekend, and all three played extremely well in a comeback win. Minnesota Timberwolves: Leandro Bolmaro flirts with triple-double in G League. It was just over a...

dunkingwithwolves.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Minnesota Timberwolves: 3 takeaways from blowout loss to LA Clippers

The Minnesota Timberwolves had an opportunity to put the NBA on notice to start the 2021-22 season. With seven of their first eight games coming at home and many of those against below average and/or injured opponents, the Timberwolves could have given themselves a little cushion for the grueling mid-season schedule in the Western Conference. Instead, after Friday’s 104-84 loss to the Clippers, the Wolves are on a four-game losing streak and are staring down a four-game road trip.
NBA
FanSided

The Minnesota Timberwolves’ 2021-22 City Edition jerseys are amazing

While the entire NBA released their City Edition uniforms for 2021-22 with the intention of celebrating the NBA’s 75th season, the Minnesota Timberwolves absolutely stole the show. The Minnesota Timberwolves’ 2021-22 City Edition jerseys are amazing. The NBA is spending the 2021-22 campaign honoring the league’s 75th anniversary. That means...
NBA
FanSided

Minnesota Timberwolves: Malik Beasley comes to life against Nuggets

Malik Beasley found his scoring touch as the Minnesota Timberwolves were defeated by the Denver Nuggets on Saturday evening. Coming into the game against Nikola Jokic and co. Beasley shot a paltry 22.2% from deep on 4.5 attempts per game, leaving many to question when he would rediscover his shooting touch.
NBA
NBA

Orlando Magic at Minnesota Timberwolves: Game Preview

Getting off to solid starts has not been a problem for the Orlando Magic. In fact, the Magic’s starting unit has a net rating of 21.5, best in the league among lineups that have played at least 50 minutes together this season. Instead, most of the issues plaguing Orlando have...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Mclaughlin
Person
Nathan Knight
Person
Josh Okogie
Person
Leandro Bolmaro
Person
Isaiah Miller
FanSided

Minnesota Timberwolves: Malik Beasley should start while D’Angelo Russell is out

The Minnesota Timberwolves will play their second consecutive game without the injured D’Angelo Russell on Friday night. One idea to help buoy the offense in Russell’s absence? Put Malik Beasley into the starting lineup. Minnesota Timberwolves: Malik Beasley should start with D’Angelo Russell out. Through seven games, the Timberwolves offense...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The G League#The Iowa Wolves#Mediacom
SportsGrid

Timberwolves G D’Angelo Russell Practices, Still Questionable Monday Vs. Grizzlies

Minnesota Timberwolves guard D’Angelo Russell practiced with the team Sunday but remains questionable for Monday’s matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies, per Blue Wire’s Dane Moore. Russell has missed the last two games with a right ankle injury and the Timberwolves will wait it out a bit longer to see if...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Game stream: Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Memphis Grizzlies

The Minnesota Timberwolves (3-5) play against the Memphis Grizzlies (4-4) at FedExForum. Minnesota Timberwolves 0, Memphis Grizzlies 0 (8:00 pm ET) Marc Lore made the trip to Memphis with the Wolves. Will be watching with two reps from St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. Lore has partnered with St. Jude’s on the “Run Rich Run” event with @richeisen – 7:59 PM.
NBA
FanSided

Minnesota Timberwolves: Power rankings round-up, Week Three

If the first week of the Minnesota Timberwolves season was successful and the second week was a roller coaster, then what was the third week?. Answer: a clear, unmitigated disaster. This week’s power rankings, all compiled before Monday’s collapse against the Memphis Grizzlies, reflect the depths to which the Wolves have fallen in a matter of days.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
G League
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA

Timberwolves Move Two to the G League Affiliate Iowa Wolves

Minneapolis-St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced the team has assigned guard. Leandro Bolmaro and transferred two-way forward Nathan Knight to the Iowa Wolves, the team’s NBA G. League affiliate. Bolmaro has appeared in three contests for the Timberwolves, averaging 0.7 points and 0.7 rebounds. In two games with...
NBA
975thefanatic.com

The Seth Curry Trade Was Absolute Highway Robbery

The Philadelphia 76ers have not exactly had the perfect history when it comes to roster moves. In recent memory, there are very few trades that have worked out exceptionally well for the team. In fairness, a lot of the moves prior to 2016 were for the sole purpose of compiling draft capital, but even since 2000, the Sixers had the Dikembe Mutombo trade, the Kings pick swap in 2017, and not much else. Enter Daryl Morey as President of Basketball Operations. Morey was hired by the team exactly a year ago yesterday, and the fruits of one of his early roster decisions have never been riper than they were last night on the anniversary of his hiring (remember, last year’s season started late because of COVID). Just 14 days after taking over in Philly, Daryl Morey completed a draft day trade sending Josh Richardson and the 36th overall pick in the 2020 draft to the Dallas Mavericks for Seth Curry. At the time, it was a semi-exciting move that brought in a shooter whose brother’s name carried more weight than his. Now, almost a year later, it looks like one of the biggest fleeces in the past decade of NBA trades.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Ben Simmons confronts Joel Embiid, Doc Rivers after Sixers practice blow-up

The Ben Simmons saga with the Philadelphia 76ers has entered a new chapter in what feels like an endless novel rivaling Game of Thrones at this point. In the latest twist in the tale, Ben Simmons had a meeting with Doc Rivers, Joel Embiid, and the rest of the Sixers after the highly-publicized practice feud that resulted in Simmons getting sent home.
NBA
FanSided

FanSided

183K+
Followers
373K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy