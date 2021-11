There are multiple Star Wars television shows in the works. One of, if not the most mysterious project is Star Wars: The Acolyte. People now that it is set 200 years before The Phantom Menace, the first of the prequels. However, discussions have been made that The Acolyte will be the end of a different era, which is known as The High Republic. Recently, rumored plot details were released, which could be an indicator of important moments, as well as a potential working title.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 11 DAYS AGO