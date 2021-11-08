CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazle Township, PA

Garbage piling up in Hazle Township

By Andy Mehalshick
WBRE
WBRE
 6 days ago

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Residents living in Hazle Township in Luzerne County say their trash has not been picked up in a week.

Children buried on Hepburn Township property identified by police, homicide investigation underway

They say they have reached out to the company contracted by the township to pick up trash in an attempt to get answers as to when it will be collected.

Reporter Andy Mehalshick will have more at 5:00 & 6:00 p.m. on Eyewitness News .

