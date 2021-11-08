Garbage piling up in Hazle Township

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Residents living in Hazle Township in Luzerne County say their trash has not been picked up in a week.

They say they have reached out to the company contracted by the township to pick up trash in an attempt to get answers as to when it will be collected.







Reporter Andy Mehalshick will have more at 5:00 & 6:00 p.m. on Eyewitness News .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.