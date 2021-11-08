Belleville School Board Member Found Guilty Of DUI

A Belleville school board member was found guilty of DUI and related charges in connection with an incident last year in which she was discovered sleeping inside her car outside a bar, NJ Advance Media reports.

Erika Jacho, 42, has denied being drunk on the night of Oct. 21, 2020, claiming she was suffering from a panic attack and that the alcohol smell detected by police was hand sanitizer, the news outlet says.

She is expected to pay a $1,000 fine and have her license suspended until she installs a breathalyzer device in her vehicle, according to the news outlet.

Jacho was re-elected to the Belleville Board of Education in November 2020 and will serve on the board until 2024, according to the school district's website.

