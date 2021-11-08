Authorities ID Double-Shooting Victim In Central Jersey

Authorities have identified the man killed in a double shooting in Central Jersey.

On Sunday at about 9:55 p.m., police responded to Seaman Street and Remsen Avenue in New Brunswick on a report of a shooting, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and New Brunswick Police Director Anthony A. Caputo.

Patrol officers found Rafael Florez-Lopez, 39, of New Brunswick and another male who sustained multiple gunshot wounds, Ciccone and Caputo said.

Both men were transported to a nearby hospital where Florez-Lopez died of his injuries, they said.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage of the area is urged to call Detective Victor Delgado of the New Brunswick Police Department at 732-745-5200 or Detective Ryan Tighe of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-4335 .

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.