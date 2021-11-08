CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

CMS and StarMed Healthcare partner for vaccine clinics for kids

By Kiara Jacobs
92.7 The Block
92.7 The Block
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sOsJw_0cqEB4if00

Source: SolStock / Getty

Health officials are stressing the importance of getting children from five to eleven vaccinated to help fight the spread of COVID-19. Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools and a local healthcare clinic are teaming up to do ther part in the vaccine rollout.

This week CMS and StarMed partners to hold COVID drive-thru testing and vaccine sties.

The sites will be held in the parking lots of Barnette Elementary , Charlotte Mecklenburg Virtual Elementary , James Martin Middle School , Garinger High School and Rocky River High School.

Currently, only Pfizer is available for kids five or older which are authorized for use by the FDA. The doses are smaller for children than adults and the needles are smaller.

Mecklenburg County Public Health says there are 100,000 kids in the five to eleven age group in the county.

Text “BLOCK” to 52140 to join 92.7 The Block mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM AND TWITTER .

HEAD BACK TO THE 927THEBLOCK.COM HOMEPAGE

THE LATEST:

Comments / 0

Related
WBTV

StarMed Healthcare opens pre-registration for young children to get Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - StarMed Healthcare is giving parents an early chance to prepare for their young children to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. On Monday, StarMed provided a resource for parents to pre-register their children, ages 5-11, to get the vaccine. Children 5-11 years of age receive a 1/3rd dosage of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine as adults.
CHARLOTTE, NC
kptv.com

Portland Public Schools to offer kid vaccine clinics

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Local school districts are preparing to roll out doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as the Food and Drug Administration officially authorized kid size doses of the Pfizer vaccine for kids ages five through 11. Parents will be able to get their kids vaccinated on eight school...
PORTLAND, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

WWPS plans vaccination clinics for younger kids

WALLA WALLA – Walla Walla Public Schools is partnering with the Walla Walla County Department of Community Health to offer voluntary vaccinations for district students between the ages of 5-11. This partnership comes following the recent announcement from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approving the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for children in that age group. It was approved earlier this week by Western governors including Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and Oregon Gov. Kate Brown.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cms#Health Care#Guns#Solstock Getty Health#Covid#Garinger High School#Rocky River High School#Twitter#Homepage#Butler High School
KESQ News Channel 3

CVUSD hosts COVID-19 vaccine clinic for kids

The Coachella Valley Unified School District is hosting a vaccine clinic offering 100 Pfizer shots for children ages 5 to 11. Vaccines are also available to CVUSD staff, parents, older students, and the rest of the public. It is on Saturday, Nov. 6 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The clinic will be at CVUSD's The post CVUSD hosts COVID-19 vaccine clinic for kids appeared first on KESQ.
THERMAL, CA
arcamax.com

Mayo Clinic Minute: Why it's important for kids to be vaccinated for flu

Flu season typically starts in the U.S. in November, December. That's why it's important to get your flu shot now. Mayo Clinic health experts say it's the best tool for preventing the flu. And kids of almost every age are eligible. Winter is coming. And health experts at Mayo Clinic...
HEALTH
WDIO-TV

Laura MacArthur Elementary hosts vaccination clinic for kids

Partnering with the MN Department of Health, the Duluth School District has begun administering the two-dose Pfizer vaccine for free. This afternoon, Laura MacArthur Elementary school hosted the first vaccine clinic in the district. The parent or guardian of each student participating needed to provide written permission and be present...
DULUTH, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Vaccines
WHSV

VDH partners with Waynesboro schools for child COVID vaccine clinic

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - On Saturday, the Central Shenandoah Health District partnered with Waynesboro Public Schools to hold a school resource fair at Kate Collins Middle School. The fair also included a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for children ages 5-11. The event included free clothes from the Green Hanger Project and free food from the Blue Ridge Area Foodbank for any families in need. COVID-19 booster shots were also offered to those 12-years-old and up.
WAYNESBORO, VA
dakotanewsnow.com

Sanford Aberdeen Clinic to host vaccine event for kids

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sanford Aberdeen Clinic is set to host a COVID-19 vaccine event for kids ages 5 to 17 Saturday, November 13. The event runs from 9 am to 12 pm. Based on authorization from the CDC and FDA, kids older than five can...
ABERDEEN, SD
oakpark.com

Elementary districts roll out vaccine clinics for kids

With the Pfizer COVID vaccine now available for children, age 5 to 11, Oak Park Elementary School District 97 and River Forest School District 90 have confirmed dates for a series of vaccine clinics for their eligible students. Last week, the two neighboring districts released a tentative schedule, informing families of their plans to hold some clinics in anticipation of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) approval.
OAK PARK, IL
harrisondaily.com

Vaccine clinic for kids Wednesday evening at NARMC

North Arkansas Regional Medical Center will hold a pediatric-only Pfizer vaccine clinic from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10, at the hospital for children ages 5-11. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued an emergency use authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11. The Associated Press reported...
HEALTH
wcyb.com

Kids vaccination clinic held in Southwest Virginia

ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — Pediatric providers in our area teamed up with Food City on Saturday to host a Kids Vaccination Clinic. Senator Todd Pillion, Dr. Jason Smith, and Dr. Connor McCall of Pillion and Smith Pediatric Dental Associates, volunteered their time to administer vaccines in Abingdon. There were more...
VIRGINIA STATE
CBS Boston

Hundreds Of Kids Ages 5-11 Get Vaccinated At Littleton School Clinic

LITTLETON (CBS) – When the town of Littleton first opened up appointments for its kids’ vaccine clinic at the Littleton Middle School, the 100 available appointments were gone within 30 minutes. “The response that we got when we started booking clinics was overwhelming,” said Town Administrator Anthony Ansaldi Jr. The response was so overwhelming, in fact, that the town called upon the Department of Public Health’s “Vax Bus” to accommodate hundreds of additional families who wanted a first dose for their kids. “We were just thrilled because we feel like as a family now, we are just going to be that...
LITTLETON, MA
Reading Eagle

Letter: Vaccine clinic for kids run exceptionally well

My grandson received his first COVID-19 vaccine shot last weekend at a vaccination clinic held at Gov. Mifflin Intermediate School. I’d like to give a big thank you to the Medicine Shoppe of Shillington for organizing the clinic and for the countless volunteers, from nurses to doctors to staff doing all the paperwork and the greeters who met you with a smile and made sure you were going in the right direction. It was so unbelievably organized and efficient. Everyone, at every station, was kind and welcoming. I thank them again.
SHILLINGTON, PA
92.7 The Block

92.7 The Block

630
Followers
646
Post
100K+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte's source for Hip-Hop and R&B!

 https://927theblock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy