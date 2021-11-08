CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

FBI seeks subject for questioning about Walmart fires

By Keith Lane
WPMI
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The FBI is seeking assistance in identifying and...

mynbc15.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Biden set for expansive virtual meeting with Chinese president

President Biden will tell Chinese President Xi Jinping that the U.S. and China need to build “commonsense guardrails” of communication to ensure the competition between both countries does not veer into conflict during their virtual meeting on Monday evening, a senior administration official said. Biden is expected to raise concerns...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mobile, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Daphne, AL
City
Mobile, AL
Daphne, AL
Crime & Safety
The Hill

Meadows comes under growing Jan. 6 panel spotlight

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol is increasingly targeting — and losing patience with — Mark Meadows , Donald Trump ’s powerful chief of staff who appeared to be deeply involved with the former president's efforts to overturn the 2020 election. This week the committee...
CONGRESS & COURTS
newsnationnow.com

Biden adviser points to spending package as solution to inflation

(The Hill) — National Economic Council Director Brian Deese on Sunday pointed to the Democrats’ social spending package as a solution to rising inflation in the U.S. Asked by co-host Jake Tapper on CNN’s “State of the Union” how the White House plans to address inflation, Deese touted the party’s social spending package as a way to lower costs for Americans across the nation.
BUSINESS
NBC News

Japan’s ex-princess Mako and new husband depart for life in U.S.

TOKYO — Japan’s ex-princess Mako, the emperor’s niece, departed the country with her new husband on Sunday to start a new life in the United States. Known as Mako Komuro after giving up her royal title to marry college sweetheart Kei Komuro last month, the former royal and her husband, both 30, walked past waiting journalists at Tokyo’s Haneda International Airport before boarding an ANA flight for New York.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Arson#Wpmi
The Hill

'SNL' knocks Cruz for labeling Big Bird vaccine tweet 'propaganda'

“Saturday Night Live” knocked Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) during the sketch comedy show’s latest episode for labeling a tweet by Big Bird about vaccines as “propaganda.”. The show opened with an episode of “Ted Cruz Street,” a parody of the children’s show “Sesame Street,” which, according to “SNL,” aired on “Newsmax Kids.”
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy