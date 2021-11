On occasion, Nintendo Switch Online offers subscribers the chance to check out trials for certain games they might not have otherwise played yet. This week, users will get the chance to check out The World Ends With You Final Remix for free! The trial will begin on November 10th at 10 a.m. PT, and will run through November 16th at 11:59 p.m. PT. The trial is available to all Nintendo Switch Online subscribers, regardless of which version of the plan they use; in other words, this isn't just a perk available to those with the Expansion Pass!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO