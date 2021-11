Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Saturday morning. We'll have another update for you on Sunday. A further 145 deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid test have been recorded in the UK, bringing the total to 142,678. Some 40,375 new cases were also announced on Friday. This week has seen 6.5% fewer cases than the week before, while deaths are down 8.9%. In the rest of Europe, case rates are rising sharply, and the Netherlands has now gone into partial lockdown.

