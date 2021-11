LUFKIN, Texas — One man was injured following a shooting at Winston Park in the 400 block of Jack Street in Lufkin on Wednesday, Nov. 11. Lufkin Police officers were called to a report of shots fired at the park Witnesses reported hearing three shots and then seeing two vehicles – a white Challenger and a silver Buick – speeding away from the park around 6 p.m.

LUFKIN, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO