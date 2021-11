In fact, it’s hard to comprehend exactly how much that sucked, or to comprehend exactly how it sucked as much as it did. The Sooners had zero excuses on Saturday. They were as healthy as they’d been since the season opener. It was the first game of Championship November, a month in which the Sooners hadn’t lost a football game since 2014. They were fresh off a long-awaited bye week. They felt slighted by the College Football Playoff committee after being ranked No. 8 in back-to-back weeks. They were gearing up for battle with a team that had just been brutalized -- to the tune of 531 total yards — by a quarterback who would have been third on Oklahoma’s depth chart this season.

FOOTBALL ・ 11 HOURS AGO