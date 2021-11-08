Tapping Into TikTok as a Resource for Entertainment and Engagement

President Woodrow Wilson suffered a stroke in 1919, leaving some to believe that his wife, Edith Wilson, took over Presidential responsibilities that once came across his desk. “Edith!,” a historical fiction podcast sprinkled with satire and a star-studded lineup, explores the perspective of a first lady juggling a sick husband and secretly taking on a new role in the daily decision-making process of the West Wing. “Edith!” is a match made in heaven for those seeking a blend of humor and an imagined version of American history where the first female president served in secret.
Comments / 0