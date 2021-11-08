Tapping Into TikTok as a Resource for Entertainment and Engagement

What does TikTok’s frenetic speed and norm-breaking algorithm mean for the beauty industry?. On any given night, you’ll find blearyeyed, pyjama-clad people tucking into bed — while fervently thumbing through their TikTok feeds. It’s where you can learn anything from a trending dance to how to make feta-cheese pasta. More notably, the viral-video app is also making its mark on our bank statements. The hashtag #TikTokMadeMeBuyIt has over five billion views globally and an endless scroll of videos showing off every possible purchase, from makeup primers to levitating lamps. It’s no wonder that beauty brands both big and small are tapping into the selling power of TikTok.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 13 DAYS AGO