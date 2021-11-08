CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Dexter Trailer Released

By Timothy Adams
ComicBook
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe premiere of Dexter: New Blood, Showtime's revival of the popular series starring Michael C. Hall, also came with the release of a new trailer that offers a sneak peek at the twists and turns awaiting during its run. The minute-long trailer shows Dexter struggling with telling his son Harrison the...

Popculture

'Happy Days' Actor Gavan O'Herlihy Dead at 70

The Happy Days family has lost on of its original stars. Irish actor Gavan O'Herlihy, who starred in the first season of Happy Days, died on Sept. 15 at age 70. His death was first reported on Nov. 9 in the Irish Echo. O'Herlihy also starred in Superman III, Willow, and Never Say Never Again. He was the son of Oscar-nominated actor Dan O'Herlihy.
Parade

Sandra Bullock Is Back in Another Netflix Blockbuster! All About The Unforgivable, Including a Few Spoilers!

Following the success of Bird Box, Sandra Bullock is back with what’s sure to be another Netflix blockbuster. The Unforgivable had a long journey to American screens: The film was first developed in 2010 with Angelina Jolie in mind for the leading role of Ruth. It took nearly a decade, however, to get it off the ground, and in 2019, Bullock attached herself to star alongside Viola Davis. Filming started in February 2020, but was then further delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Polygon

Marvel reveals first look at Tatiana Maslany’s She-Hulk appendages

As part of today’s Disney Plus Day event, Marvel Studios revealed a first look at a trio of upcoming MCU shows that will air on the streaming network in 2022, including She-Hulk, starring Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black) as the eponymous giant green woman. Currently, the footage is exclusively running on Disney Plus.
Variety

The CW Orders Two ‘Black Pack’ Specials Starring Taye Diggs, Ne-Yo, Eric Bellinger (TV News Roundup)

The CW Network announced two new variety specials: “The Black Pack: We Three Kings” and “The Black Pack: Excellence.” The former is set to debut Nov. 29 at 8 p.m. while the premiere of the latter will be announced at a later date. Both specials star Taye Diggs, Ne-Yo and Eric Bellinger and pay homage to the talent of the Rat Pack while celebrating excellence and camaraderie through varied musical performances while inciting audiences to sing along with the classic music. “The Black Pack: We Three Kings” is a holiday celebration of music, comedy and dance and “The Black Pack: Excellence”...
TVGuide.com

Dexter: New Blood Review: Dexter, and the Series Finale, Find Redemption

To hear some fans of the OG Dexter series tell it, the fact that the titular serial killer (Michael C. Hall) gets away with massive amounts of bloodshed over the course of eight seasons by fleeing the eyes of the law to a secluded town in Oregon isn't the ending he deserved. It suggested that not even in the world of fiction can the perpetrator get justice. But the new revival series, Dexter: New Blood, tests audience even more with the question: Can Dexter actually be redeemed?
ComicBook

This Adam Sandler Hit on Netflix Is Currently the Number 2 Movie on EVERY Streaming Service

Adam Sandler's filmography has had a unique place in our popular culture, between critical hits like Uncut Gems and more family-friendly fare. It's safe to say that the actor has become popular across generations of fans — and a new piece of data from Nielsen is proving that in spades. According to the data company's latest Top 10 rankings, which chronicle the number of total minutes viewed across streaming platforms in a particular week, Sandler's 2010 film Grown Ups is trending as the second most popular film. Their rankings reveal that Grown Ups was viewed by 290 million minutes in the week of September 20th through September 26th across both Netflix and Hulu.
MOVIES
TVLine

Being the Ricardos: Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem Become Lucy and Desi in Full Trailer for Amazon Movie — Watch

Prime Video knows you want more glimpses of Nicole Kidman‘s transformation into Lucille Ball, and the latest Being the Ricardos trailer is full of ’em. Written and directed by Oscar winner Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos spans one week of production of the classic sitcom I Love Lucy, as Kidman’s Ball and Javier Bardem’s Desi Arnaz deal with a crisis that could jeopardize their careers and marriage. Whereas October’s teaser trailer only gave us the briefest of looks at Kidman and Bardem as the iconic entertainers, the full promo (embedded above) offers much more footage, including Bardem-as-Arnaz giving us his best, “Lucyyy, I’m ho-ooome!” as Ricky Ricardo. The ubiquitous J.K. Simmons and Goliath‘s Nina Arianda also pop up as William Frawley/”Fred” and Vivian Vance/”Ethel,” as do Alia Shawkat (Search Party), Tony Hale (Veep), Clark Gregg (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) and Jake Lacy (The White Lotus). Being the Ricardos hits theaters on Friday, Dec. 10, and will become available to stream via Prime Video on Tuesday, Dec. 21. Watch the newest trailer above, then drop a comment with your reactions!
MOVIES
Popculture

'Last Man Standing' Star's Creative Take on 'Romeo and Juliet' Gets First-Look at Hulu

Former Last Man Standing star Kaitlyn Dever's next movie will have her starring in an unexpected environment. Dever stars in Rosaline, a comedic take on William Shakespeare's Romeo & Juliet produced by 20th Century Studios for Hulu. The first photo of Dever in the title role was released on Friday, during Disney+ Day. Rosaline will be released on Hulu in 2022.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘This Is Us’ Final Season Gets Premiere Date as NBC Unveils Midseason Schedule

The final season of This Is Us and the return of one of NBC’s iconic shows, Law & Order, highlight the network’s midseason slate. The network will have a dual rollout in the early part of 2022, with several shows premiering in early January and others holding until late February and March, after the Winter Olympics. NBC also has the Super Bowl on Feb. 13, but rather than air an entertainment program afterward, it will roll into live Olympics coverage. “We’re excited to really pull back the curtain in January with big swings across genres that provide something for everyone,” said Susan...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘La Brea’ Renewed for Season 2 at NBC

“La Brea” has been renewed for Season 2 at NBC, the broadcaster announced Friday. Seven episodes of the drama series have aired to date. Per NBC, the show’s pilot has been viewed by 19.8 million people with a 3.6 rating in adults 18-49 across all platforms. In the show, a massive sinkhole opens in the middle of Los Angeles, pulling hundreds of people and buildings into its depths. Those who fell in find themselves in a mysterious and dangerous primeval land, where they have no choice but to band together to survive. Meanwhile, the rest of the world desperately seeks to understand...
Deadline

‘NCIS’ Pays Tribute To Longtime Audience Liaison Harriet Margulies

NCIS paid tribute Monday night to the CBS show’s longtime audience liaison Harriet Margulies, who died October 30 in Northridge after suffering a stroke. She was 94. The show honored Margulies with an “In Memoriam” tribute card at the end of Monday night’s episode. Born in Brooklyn, Margulies began her career as a publicist in New York City and later in Los Angeles. She became a production assistant for Universal Television in the 1970’s, where she worked on shows such as Kojak, Magnum P.I. and Quantum Leap. In the 1990’s she began work as an audience liaison for JAG and later NCIS where she connected fans all over the world to the CBS/Belisarius productions. In addition to her work in production, Margulies wrote an episode of Kojak in 1977 and made several on-screen, cameo appearances on Quantum Leap, JAG and NCIS. In an episode of Scene of the Crime, she appeared as a look-a-like Elizabeth Taylor, whom she resembled in her younger years. NCIS honored her last night for her 19 years of service on the program with a tribute card that read “In Memory Of Our Friend And Colleague Harriet Margulies. We Will Miss You.”
startattle.com

Dexter (Season 9 Episode 1) “Cold Snap”, Michael C. Hall, Clancy Brown, trailer, release date

For the past decade, Dexter has been living a quiet, isolated life far away from the temptations of his past. He’s found comfort in a new identity and has assimilated into small town life as a beloved member of the Iron Lake community. When a local hotshot begins behaving recklessly, and a mysterious stranger seems to be on Dexter’s trail, he questions whether he can continue to suppress the m—-rous urgings of his Dark Passenger. This “Cold Snap” episode was directed by Marcos Siega and its teleplay was written by Clyde Phillips, from a story by Phillips and Adam Rapp. Startattle.com – Dexter | Showtime.
ComicBook

Jared Leto's Morbius Teaser Announces New Trailer Release Date

Jared Leto has let fans know when the next trailer for Morbius will arrive. The Marvel character is a part of Sony's Spider-Man Universe, coming on the heels of Tom Hardy's Venom: Let There Be Carnage and the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home starring Tom Holland. In a new teaser hyping the second Morbius trailer release date of Tuesday, November 2nd, Leto takes a look back at 50th anniversary of Dr. Michael Morbius' Marvel Comics debut.
MOVIES
Gamespot

Review Roundup For Dexter: New Blood

Showtime is bringing Dexter back on November 7 for 10 more episodes that are intended to give the series a more satisfying ending, and also give fans a chance to see what's become of Dexter Morgan since the series previously took a whack at wrapping things up in 2013. The...
Variety

NBC Announces ‘This Is Us’ Final Season, ‘Law & Order’ Revival Premiere Dates Among Winter 2022 Lineup (TV News Roundup

NBC announced its winter 2022 lineup, including the final season of “This Is Us,” which premieres on Jan. 4 at 9 p.m. On Mondays starting Jan. 3 “Kenan” will air its second season with a two-episode block at 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., followed by Jimmy Fallon’s variety game show “That’s My Jam” at 9 p.m., and “Ordinary Joe” will return with new episodes on this date at 10 p.m. In addition to “This Is Us,” Jan. 4 will see the time period premieres of “American Auto” and “Grand Crew” at 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., respectively, and the midseason premiere of...
GeekTyrant

HATSUNE MIKU: COLORFUL STAGE! Release Date Announced Plus New Trailer

Sega has just announced December 7, 2021 as the release date for their new mobile game, Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage! If you were one of the 60,000 who enjoyed the recent beta test, you don’t have much longer to wait for this free to play rhythm game. You can follow their social media channels for the latest about original characters, music, and story lines. In the meantime, you can check out the latest trailer here that puts a spotlight on the 5 featured bands and 20 original characters for the game. Here’s the breakdown:
Macomb Daily

Dexter returns for ‘New Blood’ on Showtime

Fans of anti-hero Dexter Morgan have anticipated his return for years after his (not quite a spoiler!) faked demise at the end of eight seasons on Showtime. Our favorite serial killer of other serial killers, played by Michael C. Hall, re-emerges with a new identity as a sportsman’s store clerk in upstate New York in 10 new episodes starting Sunday. The special guest co-star this time out is Clancy Brown (“The Green Mile,” “Highlander”), and sister Deb (Jennifer Carpenter) returns in ghostly form to advise the former Miami police blood-spatter analyst in his self-improvement program. With the return of original show runner Clyde Phillips, after the series ran off the rails in some viewers’ minds, it promises to be a bloody good time.
