On-and-off light showers continue as storm system passes through region

The Latest – Tuesday, Nov. 9

7:55 a.m.

The heaviest rain from Monday night’s storm has calmed down, but on-and-off light showers remain in the Valley.

Since midnight Tuesday, Sacramento has observed .33 inches of rain, with over half an inch observed total.

No major flooding has been reported, but ponding and wet leaves remain a hazard in some areas.

Original story below:

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A new storm system approaching Northern California was expected to start bringing widespread rain and high-elevation snow on Monday, the National Weather Service said.

The NWS has issued a winter weather advisory for the Lake Tahoe area where more than a foot (30 centimeters) of snow is possible in the upper elevations with winds gusting up to 95 mph (153 kph) over the ridges of the Sierra.

The advisory is in effect from 4 p.m. Monday through 7 a.m. Tuesday. It stretches as far south as Mammoth Lakes.

Eight to 20 inches (20 to 50 cm) of snow is expected in the mountains above 7,000 feet (2,133 meters) around Lake Tahoe with up to 3 inches (7.5 cm) at lake level.

Tahoe is under a high wind advisory from 6 p.m. Monday to 4 a.m. Tuesday with winds gusting up to 55 mph (88 kph).

The weather service warns that tree limbs could be blown down and power outages are possible.

Mountain travelers were warned to expect chain controls and delays.

The storm system was expected to reach down to the Central Coast, with rain chances tapering off farther south.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.