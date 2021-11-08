CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

India bows out of T20 World Cup beating Namibia by 9 wickets

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06Bm2v_0cqE6pX700
1 of 8

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — India farewelled coach Ravi Shastri with a win after ending its Twenty20 World Cup campaign beating Namibia by nine wickets on Monday.

Out of semifinals contention, India made sure there was no slip-up with a complete performance: Limiting Namibia to 132-8 and overhauling that with 136-1 in 15.1 overs.

Spinners Ravindra Jadeja (3-16) and Ravichandran Ashwin (3-20) starred in the first half of the last Super 12 match, then Rohit Sharma — dropped by Michael van Lingen at short fine leg in the first over — and KL Rahul smashed half-centuries in the second half. Sharma made 56 and Rahul an unbeaten 54 off 36 balls.

The match was also the last for India bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach Ramakrishnan Sridhar, while Virat Kohli captained India for the 50th and last time in T20s.

“Big thank you to all those guys,” Kohli said of the team staff. “They’ve done a tremendous job all these years … they were an extended part of our bigger family. They’ve contributed immensely to Indian cricket as well.”

Tournament host India, the favorite for the title, finished third in its group after losing both of its opening games to eventual semifinalists Pakistan and New Zealand.

“I know we have not gone far in this World Cup, but we have had some good results in T20 and enjoyed playing together,” Kohli said. “It’s a game of margins … you talk about two overs of cricket with intent in the first two games and things could have been different. We were not brave enough.”

Namibia had a campaign to be respected, and earned a solitary win against Scotland in the Super 12s.

Jadeja and Ashwin spun out the top order as Namibia slipped to 72-5 and then 94-7 in the 16th over. David Wiese top-scored with 26.

Captain Gerhard Erasmus tried seven bowlers to stymie India to no avail. Jan Frylinck got the consolation wicket when Sharma top-edged a slower delivery and was caught at point.

“Quick turnarounds between games, so we haven’t been able to really soak in the experiences,” Erasmus said. “Only once we go back we’ll be able to realize we played an awesome level of cricket. We can take a lot of positives.”

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rohit Sharma
Person
Virat Kohli
Person
Ravichandran Ashwin
Person
Ravi Shastri
Person
Gerhard Erasmus
Person
David Wiese
Person
Ravindra Jadeja
Person
Bharat Arun
firstsportz.com

T20 World Cup: Super 12 – India vs Namibia Live Stream, Preview and Prediction

T20 World Cup: India and Namibia will clash against each other in the final Super 12 stage game of the T20 World Cup. Both sides are out of the tournament, and will look to end their campaign on a high. India have bounced back after their two consecutive defeats against New Zealand and Pakistan.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cricket World Cup#Indian Cricket#Namibia#T20#Ap#Super 12
The Independent

England on Covid ‘rollercoaster’ after Ellis Genge positive, Eddie Jones admits

Eddie Jones admits England are on board a Covid-19 “rollercoaster” as Ellis Genge was ruled out of Saturday’s clash with Australia after becoming the latest player to test positive.A crisis has developed at loosehead prop after first choice Genge, one of the team’s recently appointed vice-captains, followed bench option Joe Marler into self-isolation ahead of Saturday’s Autumn Nations Series clash.It means that Scottish-born Bevan Rodd will make his debut just three days after being called into camp as a replacement for Marler with Trevor Davison providing replacement cover.For the second-successive week, England’s eve-of-match preparations have been affected by coronavirus after...
WORLD
The Independent

Manu Tuilagi backed to handle England position switch against Australia

Eddie Jones has given Manu Tuilagi a roaming role on the wing at Twickenham on Saturday as he plots to reinforce Australia’s “inferiority complex” over England. Tuilagi moves from inside centre where he started the 69-3 victory over Tonga that launched the Autumn Nations Series, displacing Adam Radwan and creating space in midfield for Marcus Smith and Owen Farrell.His only previous Test appearance in the position came under the previous England regime on tour to New Zealand in 2014 when a lack of pace was exposed and the experiment was immediately abandoned.But Jones insists the 30-year-old wrecking ball is now...
RUGBY
The Independent

Stuart Hogg equals Scotland try record but Springboks triumph at Murrayfield

Stuart Hogg became a Scotland record holder after a double against South Africa but the world champions kicked their way to a 30-15 victory at BT Murrayfield.Hogg scored two tries to take him up to 24 for Scotland and join Tony Stanger and Ian Smith at the top of the all-time list.Gregor Townsend’s side matched the Springboks for tries, with Makazole Mapimpi also crossing twice and the hosts led 10-8 at half-time.👏 Stuart Hogg has now tied the storied names of Tony Stanger and Ian Smith as Scotland's all-time leading try scorer.@StuartWHOGG_ pic.twitter.com/RxF7KrAUeI— Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) November 13, 2021But...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
India
Place
Dubai
Country
Scotland
The Independent

Ireland get all-clear to face New Zealand after second round of Covid testing

Ireland’s players have been given the all-clear to face New Zealand on Saturday after a “potential positive case” of coronavirus proved to be a false alarm.Andy Farrell’s entire squad and management team underwent additional PCR testing on Friday following the news that one player had returned a positive result.The individual and an identified close contact were immediately isolated before further examinations were carried out.📄 PCR Testing carried out earlier today of the Ireland Squad and Management Team has produced no positive Covid-19 results.The Ireland Match Day 23 will line out tomorrow as named earlier this week.#TeamOfUs | #IREvNZL— Irish Rugby...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

England vs Australia LIVE: Rugby result, final score and reaction from 2021 Autumn internationals

Follow live coverage as England take on Australia in the Autumn Nations Series at Twickenham tonight.Eddie Jones’ side kicked off their autumn with an 11-try rout over Tonga a week ago but things get a whole lot tougher when they welcome their old rivals to HQ on Saturday evening.Jones has been adding fuel to the fire ahead of this contest against his fellow countrymen but his team’s task has been made no easier with the absences of props Joe Marler and Ellis Genge, both having being ruled out after testing positive for Covid. Owen Farrell is back, however, after...
RUGBY
The Independent

France and Belgium secure Qatar World Cup spots with qualifying victories

Big guns France and Belgium both confirmed their places in next year’s World Cup finals in Qatar after qualifying victories on Saturday night.Kylian Mbappe struck four as France sealed their place at the top of Group D in style with an emphatic 8-0 thrashing of Kazakhstan in Paris The Paris St Germain star blasted a hat-trick inside the first 32 minutes before Karim Benzema bagged a brace to take Didier Deschamps’ men five clear before the hour mark.A goal from Adrien Rabiot and an Antoine Griezmann penalty added to the carnival atmosphere at the Parc des Princes before Mbappe rounded...
SOCCER
The Independent

Wales coast to Belarus victory in World Cup qualifier as Gareth Bale wins 100th international cap

Wales coasted to a 5-1 World Cup qualifying victory over Belarus on a night when Gareth Bale celebrated his 100th cap.Neco Williams, Ben Davies and Connor Roberts added to an Aaron Ramsey brace as Wales climbed above the Czech Republic into second place and boosted their goal difference into the bargain.Wales were already guaranteed a World Cup play-off place through their Nations League results last year.But the aim was to secure second spot in the group – and the semi-final home advantage that could come with it – by taking at least four points from their final two qualifiers against...
WORLD
The Independent

Is England vs Albania on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch World Cup qualifying fixture

Albania visit Wembley Stadium hoping to put the pressure on World Cup qualifying Group I leaders England.Gareth Southgate’s team are yet to be beaten in their qualifying campaign though have been held by Poland and Hungary in their last two international breaks.FOLLOW LIVE: England vs Albania – latest updatesGoals from Harry Kane and Mason Mount took them to a reasonably comfortable 2-0 victory in the reverse fixture, but the Chelsea midfielder will miss this clash after dental surgery.Albania are five points behind England and third in the group.Here’s everything you need to know about the fixture.When is it?The match at...
SOCCER
101.9 KELO-FM

Cricket-Australia beat N.Zealand by eight wickets to win T20 World Cup

DUBAI (Reuters) -Australia defeated New Zealand by eight wickets to win their maiden Twenty20 World Cup title on Sunday. Having restricted New Zealand to 172-4, Australia reached their target with seven balls to spare after a brilliant batting display. Opening batter David Warner scored 53 off 38 balls while Mitchell...
SPORTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

648K+
Followers
347K+
Post
296M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy