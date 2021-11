For photographer Kristen Kidd, who operates a studio in North Wales, capturing shots of family dogs isn’t about getting them to sit still and look at the camera. “We do a lot of work in understanding what their humans love most about them and want to celebrate. When we pick up our cameras, those things just magically show up, mainly because we’re letting that pup be who he or she is, and letting them thrive and be their natural selves,” said Kidd. “If they’re crazy and kooky, chances are that’s one of the things their humans really love about them.”

