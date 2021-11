Europe has once again become the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic, the World Health Organization (WHO) said Thursday, with some countries in the region reporting record numbers of cases and deaths, and public health officials warning of a deadly winter wave. “If we stay on this trajectory, we could see another half a million COVID-19 deaths in Europe and Central Asia by the first of February next year,” said Hans Kluge, the WHO’s regional director for Europe, according to the New York Times.

