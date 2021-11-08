Long lines at borders as tourists welcomed after 19-month ban: 'Snowbirds in RVs by the thousands'

Travelers from Canada and Mexico faced long lines at land ports of entry along the northern and southern borders Monday, eager to enter the United States following a 19-month ban on all nonessential traffic.

Snowbirds in Canada's British Columbia and Ontario provinces heading south to enjoy a warmer climate in the U.S. faced big backups.

"Road to the border is at a standstill this morning. Snowbirds in RVs by the thousands are travelling across, the first chance they can. Road is backed up mainly because of the sheer volume of people. Start to the day saw highway closures for fog and accidents," wrote Kimberley N. Johnson, a reporter for CTV News Ottawa.

Canadians eager to head south from Quebec and into the U.S. got ready for the trip Sunday night, parking in southern Ontario in order to be ready to cross Monday morning.

In Vancouver, British Columbia, ferries will depart Canada for Port Angeles, Washington, for the first time in nearly 18 months.

"Coho ferry leaves Victoria for Port Angeles at 10:30 this morning, with a full ferry — expected to include lots of snowbirds, eager to cross the US border for a vacation in warm weather. US Border reopens today to non essential travel," wrote Robert Buffam, a reporter for CTV News Vancouver Island.

On the U.S.-Mexico border, some ports of entry opened at midnight, including the three international bridges that connect Ciudad Juarez, a northern Mexico city of 2.5 million, to El Paso, Texas. Vehicle lines at the one bridge without a toll to enter the U.S. stretched to about a mile long, the El Paso Times reported .

Hundreds of vehicles lined up in the Mexican city of Tijuana, Baja California, to cross into San Diego, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune . The San Ysidro Port of Entry that connects Tijuana and San Diego is the largest land border crossing and the fourth-busiest land crossing in the world.

Starting Monday, vaccinated noncitizens may enter the U.S. from the land borders or at ferry ports nationwide. For the past year and a half, only travelers on essential business have been allowed into the country. Starting Monday, travelers arriving on foot or in a vehicle must provide proof that they were fully vaccinated at least 14 days ago and disclose to U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Office of Field Operations officers why they are seeking admission into the country.

“Today, after more than 18 months of pandemic-related travel restrictions, DHS is taking a critical step toward resuming normal travel,” Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in a statement issued Monday.

Noncitizens were barred in March 2020 from entering the U.S. in a move that was intended to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The travel ban was at the recommendation of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and it was renewed monthly.

