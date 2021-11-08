CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Long lines at borders as tourists welcomed after 19-month ban: 'Snowbirds in RVs by the thousands'

By Anna Giaritelli
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SOCTE_0cqE6SQW00


Travelers from Canada and Mexico faced long lines at land ports of entry along the northern and southern borders Monday, eager to enter the United States following a 19-month ban on all nonessential traffic.

Snowbirds in Canada's British Columbia and Ontario provinces heading south to enjoy a warmer climate in the U.S. faced big backups.

"Road to the border is at a standstill this morning. Snowbirds in RVs by the thousands are travelling across, the first chance they can. Road is backed up mainly because of the sheer volume of people. Start to the day saw highway closures for fog and accidents," wrote Kimberley N. Johnson, a reporter for CTV News Ottawa.

Canadians eager to head south from Quebec and into the U.S. got ready for the trip Sunday night, parking in southern Ontario in order to be ready to cross Monday morning.

In Vancouver, British Columbia, ferries will depart Canada for Port Angeles, Washington, for the first time in nearly 18 months.

"Coho ferry leaves Victoria for Port Angeles at 10:30 this morning, with a full ferry — expected to include lots of snowbirds, eager to cross the US border for a vacation in warm weather. US Border reopens today to non essential travel," wrote Robert Buffam, a reporter for CTV News Vancouver Island.

On the U.S.-Mexico border, some ports of entry opened at midnight, including the three international bridges that connect Ciudad Juarez, a northern Mexico city of 2.5 million, to El Paso, Texas. Vehicle lines at the one bridge without a toll to enter the U.S. stretched to about a mile long, the El Paso Times reported .

Hundreds of vehicles lined up in the Mexican city of Tijuana, Baja California, to cross into San Diego, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune . The San Ysidro Port of Entry that connects Tijuana and San Diego is the largest land border crossing and the fourth-busiest land crossing in the world.

Starting Monday, vaccinated noncitizens may enter the U.S. from the land borders or at ferry ports nationwide. For the past year and a half, only travelers on essential business have been allowed into the country. Starting Monday, travelers arriving on foot or in a vehicle must provide proof that they were fully vaccinated at least 14 days ago and disclose to U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Office of Field Operations officers why they are seeking admission into the country.

“Today, after more than 18 months of pandemic-related travel restrictions, DHS is taking a critical step toward resuming normal travel,” Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in a statement issued Monday.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Noncitizens were barred in March 2020 from entering the U.S. in a move that was intended to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The travel ban was at the recommendation of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and it was renewed monthly.

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

Mexico is home to millions of illegal American cars. A new amnesty has set off a nationwide debate.

MEXICO CITY — Some call it a crisis at the border. Not the undocumented migrants flowing north. The illegal Fords and Chevrolets moving south. Since the 1990s, Mexico has been flooded with as many as 18 million vehicles illegally imported from the United States. Known colloquially as “autos chocolates” — chocolate cars — they make up more than a third of all the automobiles in the country.
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Washington State
AFP

Would-be immigrants see hope in re-opened US border

Maria fled the violent drug gangs of Michoacan with just three changes of clothes, and traveled 1,500 miles (2,500 kilometers) to the edge of Mexico where she now waits to claim political asylum in the United States. The 38-year-old is part of a record wave of Central and Southern Americans trying to escape violence and poverty at home and make a new life in the world's richest country over the last year, even as its borders have been shut because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Now they have opened again, Maria sees a chink of light. "Now I have hope," she told AFP in a makeshift camp in Tijuana, where hundreds have gathered waiting to travel a few miles north across the frontier.
IMPERIAL BEACH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexico#Vancouver Island#Long Lines#Tijuana#Ctv News Ottawa#Canadians#Us Border#The El Paso Times#Mexican
Washington Post

Border crossings by Haitian migrants plunged in October, CBP data show

The number of Haitian migrants attempting to cross into the United States fell by more than 90 percent in October after the Biden administration aggressively ramped up its use of deportation flights, according to preliminary U.S. Customs and Border Protection data obtained by The Washington Post. CBP figures show about...
IMMIGRATION
AFP

Canadian 'snowbirds' flock across reopened US border

Heading in droves across the reopened US border on Monday, excited Canadian retirees known as "snowbirds" fled the cold northern winter on their annual migration to Florida and other balmy climates. Lines at several Canada-US crossings stretched for kilometres (miles) as the United States ended 20 months of pandemic travel restrictions to allow in visitors vaccinated against Covid-19. At the Thousand Islands Bridge connecting Ontario province to the US state of New York, vehicles inched toward a border checkpoint as the rising sun dissipated a thick fog over the Saint Lawrence River below. Daniel Francoeur and his wife waited almost seven hours to cross after leaving their Ottawa area home at 1:30 am, they told AFP.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cars
ktbb.com

Travelers welcome long-awaited reopening of US borders

(LONDON) -- The U.S. is reopening borders to vaccinated travelers on Monday after 20 months of being closed to many countries, including the United Kingdom, Brazil, China, India, South Africa and most of Europe. After a number of stops and starts, President Joe Biden announced the date for the resumption...
U.S. POLITICS
q13fox.com

Border businesses say COVID-19 test requirement limits Canadian tourists

BLAINE, Wash. - After nearly two years, communities along the border with British Columbia can now welcome fully-vaccinated or COVID-negative visitors from Canada. The international border opened to travelers arriving by land on Monday morning. Those who are fully vaccinated from COVID-19 are being welcomed into both countries with open arms, but the reopening is not bringing in tourist dollars that many business owners hoped to see.
BLAINE, WA
eturbonews.com

Australia reopens borders after 18 months of the COVID-19 quarantine

Despite international borders being unlocked for Australians in Victoria and New South Wales (NSW) states and the Australian Capital Territory, the country still remains closed to foreign tourists, except those from neighboring New Zealand. The Australian government had come up with one of the toughest responses to the pandemic, shutting...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AZFamily

Arizona businesses see sales rise after border reopens to vaccinated tourists

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- Monday marks one week since the United States border reopened for vaccinated travelers. The border was closed off for non-essential travel for nearly 20 months, impacting travelers from more than 30 countries. The increase in tourists is noticeable in Arizona, and business is booming for some...
ARIZONA STATE
kion546.com

Border crossings brace for long lines when travel ban lifts

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Communities on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border are preparing for heavy traffic and long waits on Monday. That’s when the U.S. will reopen its land borders to nonessential travel after almost 20 months of COVID-19 restrictions. Travel across land borders from Canada and Mexico has largely been restricted workers whose jobs are deemed essential. New rules will allow fully vaccinated foreign nationals to enter the U.S. regardless of the reason. Border authorities are urging travelers to have their travel and vaccine documents readily available for inspection in anticipation of longer-than-usual wait times at ports of entry.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Centre For Infectious Disease Research and Policy

US lifts COVID-19 travel ban 20 months after it began

Today for the first time since March of 2020, foreigners visiting the United States for nonessential travel will be allowed to cross air and land borders if they prove they are vaccinated against COVID-19 and can demonstrate a recent negative test for the virus. The United States will recognize full...
TRAVEL
BBC

US-Canada border: After 19 months, families to reunite

The US-Canadian border has opened both ways to non-essential travel for the first time in 19 months. The closure has kept thousands of bi-national families split throughout the pandemic. In March 2020, Jaslyn Declercq and her partner, Thomas Musgraves, began to plan their wedding. The relationship had been a long-distance...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
171K+
Followers
54K+
Post
98M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy