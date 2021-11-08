Thanksgiving Treats from Chocolates by Tina Marie

Let Di Pescara do the cooking for your celebration at home. The menu includes our Chopped Salad, Butternut Squash Soup, Roasted Vermont Sliced Turkey, Mashed Potatoes, Sweet Potatoes, Ciabatta Dressing, Sautéed Green Beans, Parmesan Crusted Stuffed Mushrooms, Cranberry Relish, Pumpkin Pie, and Lemon Cookies. Available for carry out only. Orders must be placed by calling 847-498-4321 by 11/22/21 at noon. Prepared cold and includes heating instructions. $44.95 per person, plus tax (not including gratuity).
