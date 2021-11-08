Thanksgiving Treats from Chocolates by Tina Marie

I know, I know. You THINK Thanksgiving is a long way off, but it’s less than a month. So get your act together. If the idea of a lavish meal makes you wistful, and sentimental but the idea of actually putting it together makes you anxious, there’s a solution. Many of the local, independently owned restaurants that make up the membership of Cleveland Independents are offering Thanksgiving meals, prepared and ready to be picked up and heated to serve to your family and friends. Don’t lie and say you made it though — share the word about some of our great local eateries!

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 13 DAYS AGO