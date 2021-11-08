CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bolt Extends Services Into Europe

By Arthur Zaczkiewicz
Bolt, the checkout and shopper network company, said it has expanded internationally “by launching with Benefit Cosmetics and signing a partnership with PrestaShop in European markets.” The company said the agreements are with Benefit Cosmetics’ e-commerce sites in the U.S., the U.K., France and Germany. Benefit Cosmetics is an LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton brand. Bolt also said there’s an agreement with PrestaShop in the U.S., the U.K., France, Spain, Italy, and Portugal.

The terms of the partnerships were not disclosed.

The deals reflect the “strong worldwide demand for a seamless and personalized shopping experience that includes Bolt’s one-click checkout, automatically localized for shoppers using their own language and currency,” the company said in a statement.

Ryan Breslow, founder and chief executive officer of Bolt, described shopping as a universal language. “Whether based in Mannheim, Marseille, or Miami, we appreciate being able to check out online with one simple click using the language and currency that we’re most familiar with. We could not be prouder to launch in Europe for the first time in partnership with Benefit Cosmetics and PrestaShop to give their end-users one-click ease in checkout.”

Breslow went on to say that Benefit Cosmetics and PrestaShop merchants “will be able to reach new shoppers through our network, convert onetime guest shoppers into loyal customers, and build trust and loyalty among customers in multiple European markets.”

“As a consumer-first company, Benefit Cosmetics is all about providing our beauty mavens with the best possible brand experience — whether that’s through an experiential pop-up or through the smoothest online checkout,” said Cindy Shen, vice president of global e-commerce and CRM at Benefit Cosmetics. “We chose Bolt to power online checkout for our four international websites because of its seamless checkout experience and network of one-click-ready shoppers. We’ve just launched and are already seeing strong uplift in making it easier for our consumers to purchase their cult faves.”

“We know that our network of retailers across Europe will benefit greatly from Bolt’s open ecosystem,” said Christophe Bouron, CRO, PrestaShop. “Bolt’s technology will be a game-changer for all our merchants, from SMB to midmarket merchants, allowing them to compete on a more level playing field with the global retail platforms dominating the marketplace today.”

Bolt noted that 43 percent of smartphone owners “use their phones to shop online, according to Statista, and they prefer that e-commerce sites present information about products, shipping and taxes in their native language along with prices in their local currency.” The company said to support European merchants looking to provide a localized e-commerce experience that improves conversion and trust, “Bolt has added automatic translation capability to its platform, as well as made its Bolt One Click checkout functionality fully GDPR-compliant and garnered 3D Secure authentication for PSD2 compliance to support European payments.”

