Nashville, TN

Phrases and items Nashville's veteran-owned business execs hold on to

By Carol Smith
Nashville Business Journal
Nashville Business Journal
 6 days ago
As part of our upcoming special report on veteran-owned businesses, in this week's weekly edition of the Nashville...

Nashville Business Journal

Covenant Physician Partners raises $22.7 million

Covenant Physician Partners is ending the year with deep pockets. The Nashville-based firm has raised $22.7 million in new funding, according to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing. Covenant raised the money through limited partnership units, according to the filing, which are units of ownership in a company that...
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Business Journal

Nashville chapter of Blacks in Technology Foundation names founding board

One of Nashville’s newest tech organizations has appointed its first board of directors, and it’s full of executives from some of the city’s largest companies. The nine-member founding board of the Blacks in Technology Foundation’s Nashville chapter includes Sylvester Carstarphen, Asurion's vice president of technology - engineering; Lennie Patterson, Dell Technologies' federal account manager; and Derek Jones, Amazon's global EHS director GSK and retail operations, according to a news release.
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Business Journal

The week in bankruptcies: Notes LLC.

Nashville area bankruptcy courts recorded one business filing - including zero with total debt above $1 million - during the week that ended November 5, 2021. Year to date through November 5, 2021, the court recorded 31 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a -42 percent decrease from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Business Journal

The week in bankruptcies: McMannz Wholesale Wheels & Accessories

Nashville area bankruptcy courts recorded one business filing - including zero with total debt above $1 million - during the week that ended October 29, 2021. Year to date through October 29, 2021, the court recorded 30 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a -42% decrease from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
Nashville Business Journal

Kentucky-based brewery to lease ground floor, rooftop in Wedgewood-Houston mixed-use project

Wedgewood-Houston is one of the city’s most popular bar destinations, and this Cincinnati developer is adding another brewery to the mix. Braxton Brewing Co., founded in Covington, Kentucky, will lease at least 8,000 square feet — 3,500 of which is rooftop space — in CIG Communities’ new mixed-use project at 469 Chestnut St., according to a press release. The project was first reported in July.
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Business Journal

Fisk University and Galen College of Nursing ink agreement to create pathway to nursing degree

Nashville’s newest college is teaming up with one of the city’s most historic universities. Fisk University and Galen College of Nursing have inked an agreement that will allow Fisk degree credits to transfer to Galen, according to a news release, creating a direct pathway for Fisk students to enter Galen’s Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Business Journal

M/I Homes plans Nashville expansion

Columbus, Ohio-based homebuilder M/I Homes is not immune to supply chain pressures faced by homebuilders across the country. The delays caused the company to have longer delivery times and take in fewer new contracts for the third quarter, but CEO Bob Schottenstein is still optimistic. The company is growing its...
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Business Journal

How BluWave made the Inc. 5000 list by helping private equity firms connect to experts

When Sean Mooney quit his New York City private equity job to launch a startup, the Austin native had to decide where his new venture would be based. “I have no connection [to Nashville] other than coming here on business. But I did a market study and I had all my columns and variables lined up and the top city on the list was Nashville,” Mooney said. “I grew up in Austin, Texas, but Nashville is what my internal algorithm said is the city that is best positioned for the next 10 years.”
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Business Journal

Ambition, gamified sales software, primed for surge with $15.5M Series B raise and Nashville Capital Network backing

Achievement. Motivation. Ambition. That's what Brian Trautschold wants sales reps to feel when they use his company's software platform (named for the third adjective in that list). Trautschold himself is feeling all of those things in the immediate aftermath of a $15.5 million Series B raise, which is two-and-a-half times...
NASHVILLE, TN
