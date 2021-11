Individuals interested in obtaining a Commercial Driver’s License are encouraged to do so to address the bus driver shortage in Pennsylvania. To address the shortage, PennDOT mailed a letter from the Pennsylvania Department of Education, reaching out to approximately 376,000 individuals with CDLs to help connect interested drivers with school entities. The letter included information for a survey link for individuals who had an interest in exploring opportunities. To date, more than 1,3000 individuals have expressed an interest in serving as a school bus driver through the survey. They will now be contacted by their local school districts to discuss next steps in licensure.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO