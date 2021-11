Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez has described LA Galaxy's Decision Day position as 'beautiful' as they prepare to host Minnesota United. The Galaxy are seventh in the Western Conference on 47 points, with a win over the Loons enough to secure passage into the MLS Cup Playoffs. But failure to pick up three points would leave the door open to Real Salt Lake and LAFC below them, with both teams able to leapfrog Greg Vanney's men in the table with victories of their own.

