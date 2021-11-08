Holidays & Weight Loss with Twin Hills Weight Loss

I joined MFP years ago, but I got serious about my weight loss in January, 2020 after suffering from pulmonary embolisms and being diagnosed with a heart defect. After several weigh loss failures, I decided to make a plan I felt was feasible for me. I have stuck to a primarily plant-based diet, reset my calories weekly, which is eye-opening, tracked everything, and started power walking and eventually jogging 5 days a week. I typically do 4 miles 6 days a week. I then added basic strength training to the mix 2-3 times a week. I have followed 16:8 intermittent fasting 6 days a week, which has worked wonders for my appetite.
