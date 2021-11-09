CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeff Bezos responds to viral video of girlfriend Lauren Sanchez gazing at Leonardo DiCaprio

By Chelsea Ritschel
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Jeff Bezos has jokingly responded to a viral video of his girlfriend interacting with Leonardo DiCaprio with a message for the actor.

Over the weekend, the Amazon founder and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez attended the LACMA Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles, where they were seen in conversation with DiCaprio.

However, a video captured during the event and shared on social media prompted many to question whether the exchange between Sanchez and DiCaprio was flirtatious, as the TV reporter appears to have her arm briefly around the Titanic star - who she can be seen smiling at - while Bezos stands by her side.

The clip, which has been viewed more than 10m times since it was posted to Twitter by Barstool Sports and captioned: “Leo is Mr Steal Yo Girl,” prompted a response on Monday from Bezos, who tweeted a photo of himself alongside a danger sign warning of a “fatal drop” and beckoned DiCaprio over.

“Leo, come over here, I want to show you something… @LeoDiCaprio,” the 57-year-old billionaire captioned the photo, which sees him leaning over the sign that reads: “Danger! Steep cliff. Fatal drop.”

The Amazon founder’s reply has since been liked more than 26,000 times, with people amused by his response to the viral exchange.

“I can’t believe this site is free,” one person joked, while another said: “This is the content I’m on Twitter for.

As of now, DiCaprio has not responded to the tech entrepreneur’s threat.

Bezos and Sanchez, 51, have been publicly dating since early 2019, with news of their relationship coming shortly after Bezos, the second-richest man in the world , announced the end of his marriage to his ex-wife MacKenzie after 25 years.

oldschool94
5d ago

okay.. maybe it's me, but she seemed like she was all up in Leo's face-space. I don't have my glasses on, so maybe I was seeing wrong? anyone else?

