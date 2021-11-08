Feed A Local Family with Weis Markets

The availability of a person’s next meal or just food, in general, can vary due to access, availability, and income. This may occur for a short period or longer which can result in a lack of the nutrition bodies need to prevent health consequences. Chronic hunger can cause a person’s pulse rate to slow, blood pressure will fall, and the heart muscle atrophies. Unfortunately, chronic hunger is a real issue for many central Florida residents. According to Feeding Florida, 1 out of 7 adults and 1 out of 6 children do not have enough food to live a healthy and active lifestyle. To help improve the health of our communities consider organizing a food drive.

CHARITIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO