Feed A Local Family with Weis Markets

abc27.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis holiday season Weis Markets is once again teaming up...

www.abc27.com

trentontrib.com

Local Kiwanis Club helps feed hungry

Woodhaven Kiwanis traveled to Piquette Square in Detroit in September to hold its 11th annual lunch for veterans. Piquette Square houses homeless veterans in addition to offering mental health counseling, substance abuse treatment, on-site job training, computer labs, educational programs, and other support services. Woodhaven Kiwanis has been a constant...
WOODHAVEN, MI
NottinghamMD.com

Councilman Marks, Weis Markets, Marian Preparatory Academy to hold food drive this month

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Councilman David Marks, Weis Markets, and the Marian Preparatory Academy will be holding a food drive this month to help families in need. Donations will benefit the Student Support Network. The event will be held at Weis Markets, located at 7927 Belair Road in Fullerton (21236). Food will be accepted 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on November 5, 6,
NOTTINGHAM, MD
#Holiday Season#Food Insecurity#Charity
WOMI Owensboro

Here’s How To Be A Part of “Project Thanksgiving Feast” & Feed Local Families

The Thanksgiving holiday is quickly approaching and many in our community each year go without a meal on their table. Here's how you can help provide food for local families. Angel here and it was always heartbreaking when I worked for the school system knowing there might be a child that went home on a holiday weekend and didn't have anything to eat. Not just a holiday weekend but any weekend for that matter.
OWENSBORO, KY
pahomepage.com

Hometown Hero: Weis Markets Life is Why Campaign

On Thursday, the American Heart Association presented Weis Markets with its Distinguished Achievement Award. For the past three years, customers and sponsors have donated to Weis' Life is Why campaign.
ADVOCACY
University of Florida

Fall Food Drives: Improving Health and Feeding Families

The availability of a person’s next meal or just food, in general, can vary due to access, availability, and income. This may occur for a short period or longer which can result in a lack of the nutrition bodies need to prevent health consequences. Chronic hunger can cause a person’s pulse rate to slow, blood pressure will fall, and the heart muscle atrophies. Unfortunately, chronic hunger is a real issue for many central Florida residents. According to Feeding Florida, 1 out of 7 adults and 1 out of 6 children do not have enough food to live a healthy and active lifestyle. To help improve the health of our communities consider organizing a food drive.
CHARITIES
WJTV 12

Extra Table receives poultry donation to help feed Mississippi families

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) accepted a donation of truckloads of chicken and eggs from Mississippi’s poultry and egg companies on Monday. He directed the donation to the Hattiesburg-based Extra Table charity, which supplies food pantries and soup kitchens across the state. “I am proud to direct the Mississippi Poultry Association’s generous […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Tufts Daily

Ruminations on farmers markets with local vendors

Farmers markets carry locally grown foods, creating personal connections and bonds of mutual benefits between local farmers, shoppers and communities. As opposed to the large agribusinesses that dominate modern food production and create a divide between consumers and their food, farmers markets and their collectivist spirits help to rebuild local and regional food networks, facilitating an appreciation for the origins and stories of whole ingredients.
AGRICULTURE
KEPR

Sue's Turkey Drive to feed hundreds of families

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — A local woman who’s been feeding families during Thanksgiving for the past seven years is fundraising to put on her biggest turkey drive yet. Sue Flaherty started “Sue’s Turkey Drive” back in 2013. With the help of friends and local organizations, she’s been able to help hundreds...
TRI-CITIES, WA
Winston-Salem Journal

Local Hero: Josephine Truesdale, feeding the hungry

Josephine Truesdale will be making eight to 10 pans of turkey casserole this month for Samaritan Ministries’ Thanksgiving meal. She doesn’t need – or even have – a recipe. It just comes natural to her. Truesdale has volunteered in Samaritan Ministries’ Soup Kitchen for 11 years. She’s there most Mondays.
HOMELESS
WJHG-TV

Local church feeding those in need

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The First Baptist Church in Downtown Panama City has been feeding families for about 40 years now. “Our church, our pastor, all the staff members, wants us to be a lighthouse to the community,” Joe Bailey, a volunteer, said. The church provides a beacon of...
PANAMA CITY, FL
wgnsradio.com

Help Local Families and Children this Christmas

Every year, non-profit Barnabas Vision pairs local residents with a family in need with a goal of helping that family with Christmas. This year, Barnabas will also give presents to their LIFE clients. The LIFE Program involves the local organization and their volunteers, walking with those in need – helping to guide and shape their lives for the positive.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
WDAM-TV

Food drive underway to help feed veterans and their families

The $1 million project is between 34th avenue and highway 49. Officials break ground on the new Nora Davis Elementary School. Laurel School District leaders say the building is going to be state of the art. LPD names officer of the month. Updated: Nov. 3, 2021 at 4:58 PM CDT.
CHARITIES

