Important items to buy for your home to make it safer

Even if in your neck of the woods you are still enjoying warm sunny weather, you’ll benefit from preparing for winter weather. All the leaves and grime that you neglected while you were out swimming, hiking, or riding your bicycle this summer have built up in your gutters. If left full of debris, clogged gutters and drains can form ice dams that prevent your drainage systems from working properly. This can lead to water seeping into your home, which can lead to all sorts of issues and extra energy costs. Save yourself the hassle of repairing a leak by simply cleaning your gutters and drains now. When you do, run water through the gutters to check for misalignments that could also cause water damage.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 11 DAYS AGO