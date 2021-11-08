CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

Important items to buy for your home to make it safer

By PHL17 Morning News Desk
phl17.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKatheryn Emery joins us to show us products we need for our...

phl17.com

Comments / 0

Related
insideedition.com

Clever Life Hacks Using Common Items Around Your Home

Lifestyle expert Erica Katz is sharing some helpful life hacks for around the home, and she says you may be surprised by some of the clever uses for common household items. 1. Aluminum foil is great for sharpening dull scissors, Katz said. You crunch up a sheet into a ball and rub it on the edge of the blade.
HOME & GARDEN
Power 93.7 WBLK

These 4 Normal Items in Your House Could Be Worth Over $4,500

Well, hopefully that you have some of these around the house because you are going to get PAID!!!. If you have any of these items in your house, that seem so ordinary, you might want to start thinking about parting ways with them. We have found some of the most popular selling items on eBay and there are some items on there that....well, you wouldn't think are worth so much, but they are! In fact, they are worth A LOT of money to some buyers.
SHOPPING
snntv.com

How to Buy the Right TV Stand For Your Home

Originally Posted On: https://chiquehomeliving.com/how-to-buy-the-right-tv-stand-for-your-home/. Most people put in the effort to find the best TV, but when it comes time to buy a new stand to match, they’re quick to jump to the first one they see. After all, it’s only a stand, so it can’t make that much of a difference, right?
VIDEO GAMES
fox4now.com

How To Make Your Home Smarter

The doors are locked, the thermostat is adjusted, and you’ve finally crawled in bed upstairs, when you notice the glow of a light left on downstairs. Now you have a decision to make: get out of bed to shut it off or leave it on overnight? But what if you could just turn it off from your phone?
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
myrtlebeachsc.com

How to Make Your Home More Cozy and Inviting

We tend to want different things from our home, depending on the season. In the summer months, we want to feel the warm air and to have a yard that allows us to enjoy the season to the fullest. In the winter months, we hope that it’ll be a place where we can sit back and ride out the cold weather in peace and comfort. Of course, these things won’t just happen. You’ll need to make it happen.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Augusta Free Press

Making your home mosquito-free

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Mosquitoes harbor disease, and they are also incredibly annoying. When they bite you, the welts they leave behind will itch for days and make it difficult for you to sleep. Consider reading some Terminix reviews and applying these excellent tips to keep your home mosquito-free.
LIFESTYLE
momblogsociety.com

3 Tips for Choosing a New Thermostat for Your Home

It might be the last thing in your home you ever think about repairing or replacing, but your home’s thermostat is crucial to keeping you warm through the winter and cool through the summer. However, thermostat technology is constantly changing, ranging from the traditional dial on your wall to a more tech-savvy smart version that can be controlled via an app. Here are a few things to keep in mind as you choose the right thermostat for your new home.
ELECTRONICS
asheville.com

Five Ways to Prepare Your Home for Fall and Winter

Even if in your neck of the woods you are still enjoying warm sunny weather, you’ll benefit from preparing for winter weather. All the leaves and grime that you neglected while you were out swimming, hiking, or riding your bicycle this summer have built up in your gutters. If left full of debris, clogged gutters and drains can form ice dams that prevent your drainage systems from working properly. This can lead to water seeping into your home, which can lead to all sorts of issues and extra energy costs. Save yourself the hassle of repairing a leak by simply cleaning your gutters and drains now. When you do, run water through the gutters to check for misalignments that could also cause water damage.
HOME & GARDEN
rismedia.com

What to Look for in Your Home-Buying Contract

Shopping for a new home can be an exhausting and overwhelming experience, but it's worth it when you find your dream property. After you make a formal offer on your potential new home, however, you'll end up reading pages and pages of documents written in frustrating legalese that can be tedious.
REAL ESTATE
Kankakee Daily Journal

The best space heaters to keep heating costs under control

Even though winter still is weeks away, we need to brace now for a rude surprise coming soon. I’m talking about winter heating bills. Natural gas and heating fuel prices are surging. The most efficient and easiest way to keep your home’s winter heating bills under control is to set...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy