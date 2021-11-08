CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Most Recent Rumor Involves Jaylen Brown

By charleshcooper
libertyballers.com
 7 days ago

The BleacherReport reports, "Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the Sixers and Celtics have talked about a potential trade but there is "no traction" as of yet. It's expected the Sixers would require Jaylen Brown be part of any trade package for Simmons." I was excited when...

www.libertyballers.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Ben Simmons confronts Joel Embiid, Doc Rivers after Sixers practice blow-up

The Ben Simmons saga with the Philadelphia 76ers has entered a new chapter in what feels like an endless novel rivaling Game of Thrones at this point. In the latest twist in the tale, Ben Simmons had a meeting with Doc Rivers, Joel Embiid, and the rest of the Sixers after the highly-publicized practice feud that resulted in Simmons getting sent home.
NBA
The Spun

Celtics Are Reportedly Interested In Blockbuster Trade

The Boston Celtics are reportedly interested in a major NBA trade, according to The Athletic. The Philadelphia 76ers continue to hold onto Ben Simmons, though the former No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick has yet to suit up in a game this season. Simmons is reportedly not mentally ready to...
NBA
Yardbarker

Here's What Jaylen Brown Tweeted After The Celtics Beat The Heat

Jaylen Brown sent out a tweet after the Boston Celtics beat the Miami Heat. View the original article to see embedded media. The Boston Celtics crushed the Miami Heat on Thursday night in Florida by a score of 95-78. Prior to the game the Heat were tied for the best...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Isaiah Joe
Person
Aaron Nesmith
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Jaylen Brown
fastphillysports.com

WOULD SIXERS DUMP SIMMONS TO HATED CELTS FOR JAYLEN BROWN?

The Sixers are off to a great start — 8-2 with the Knicks at the Wells tonight. Which proves that Philly is better off without overpaid, overrated Ben Simmons, who has demanded a trade. The Athletic’s Shams Charania just reported this sugar plum:. The Boston Celtics have engaged in conversations...
NBA
NBC Sports

Report: Celtics interested in Ben Simmons, 76ers want Jaylen Brown

Marcus Smart said Celtics teammates Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown “don’t want to pass the ball.” Brown called those comments “something that we probably didn’t need.”. How broken are Boston’s chemistry and ball movement?. Enough to trade for Ben Simmons?. Shams Charania of The Athletic:. The Boston Celtics have engaged...
NBA
Bleacher Report

Celtics' Jaylen Brown Out 1-2 Weeks with Injury amid Ben Simmons Trade Rumors

Boston Celtics shooting guard Jaylen Brown will be out of action for one to two weeks with a right hamstring strain, per Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe. The news comes on the same day that Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported that the Celtics have "engaged in conversations" with the Philadelphia 76ers regarding wantaway power forward Ben Simmons. Charania added that those discussions "have been fluid with no traction as of yet," and any deal "would have to include" Brown going to Philadelphia.
NBA
NESN

Neither Jayson Tatum Nor Jaylen Brown Spoke To Media After Collapse

The Celtics looked poised to earn their third win of the season Monday night against the Bulls, but as we’ve seen so many times before, they collapsed late in the game. Boston dropped to 2-5 with a 128-114 loss to Chicago at TD Garden. It was an ugly showing in the fourth quarter by the Celtics, who made some big changes in the offseason that certainly should make them better than a two-win team seven games into the season.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rumor#76ers#Bleacherreport#The Athletic And Stadium#Sixers#Pronto#Trademachine
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jaylen Brown leads the Celtics to a needed bounce-back win over Orlando

Following a tumultuous week for the Celtics, they briefly stemmed the tide with a 92-79 win over the Orlando Magic. Boston’s win came on the heels of ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski’s reports of a team-only meeting on Wednesday afternoon. The emotional meeting came after a 2-5 start and Marcus Smart’s comments about Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown’s lack of passing following a crushing collapse against Chicago on Monday.
NBA
CelticsBlog

Jaylen Brown out Saturday vs. Mavericks

After leaving Thursday’s blowout win in Miami, Jaylen Brown will sit out Saturday night’s game in Dallas with right hamstring tightness. At the end of the third quarter against the Heat, Brown awkwardly stopped short and collided with Duncan Robinson. Shortly after, he limped to the locker room and did not return.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jaylen Brown to miss at least a week

John Karalis: Ime Udoka says Jaylen Brown will miss “a week or two”. The Celtics are the latest interested suitor to enter the Ben Simmons trade conversation. For Boston, the pathway to landing Simmons is the same as any other team, except the Celtics have Jaylen Brown. More at @BR_NBA: bleacherreport.com/articles/29502… – 6:27 PM.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Rumor Has It
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NECN

Celtics Brace for Results on Jaylen Brown's Hamstring

C's brace for results on Jaylen Brown's hamstring originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka said Saturday that the team expects to find out more about Jaylen Brown’s hamstring tightness on Sunday, but noted Boston is proceeding with caution due to Brown’s history with that injury.
NBA
NECN

Here's How Much Time Jaylen Brown Will Miss With Hamstring Injury

Here's how much time Jaylen Brown will miss with hamstring injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Boston Celtics likely will be without one half of their young All-Star duo for the next four games, at least. Jaylen Brown is expected to miss one to two weeks with a...
NBA
NESN

Jaylen Brown Injury: Less-Than-Ideal Update On Celtics Star

After a relatively hot start to the 2021-22 season, Jaylen Brown now will have to spend some time on the sideline. Celtics head coach Ime Udoka on Monday announced Brown will miss one to two weeks due to a hamstring injury. The star swingman sustained the ailment in Boston’s road win over the Miami Heat last Thursday and proceeded to miss Saturday’s game, a narrow loss to the Mavericks in Dallas.
NBA
NESN

What Celtics’ Starting Five Will Look Like Without Jaylen Brown

The Boston Celtics announced Monday they will be without All-Star wing Jaylen Brown, who will be sidelined for an upwards of two weeks. While Brown’s sidelined, head coach Ime Udoka told reporters he plans to keep the starting lineup consistent. Dennis Schröder will start in place of Brown on Wednesday...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Gilbert Arenas Criticises Shaquille O’Neal And Charles Barkley For Calling Out Ben Simmons: “You Were The Same Prima Donna When You Were The Man”

Ben Simmons' trade saga has turned uglier than it should have ever become. Usually, it is rare to see so much drama around a player wanting out of the team. In defense of the Philadelphia 76ers, Simmons did take extreme measures to not join back the team. At the end of the day, he is still wearing a 76ers jersey, not willingly though.
NBA
libertyballers.com

Daryl Morey must cut his losses and send Ben Simmons home

Allow me to set the scene. It was Thursday night. I had just begun to digest a reheated sweet potato / wild rice burger I’d shared with my devoted girlfriend Gabrielle (brag), curled up on the couch next to her and our foster dog Rosco — a beguiling mix between an English Bulldog and Dalmatian whom we’re already heartbroken to not keep — as I surreptitiously snuck a peak at some first-half action between the intrepid, short-handed Sixers and the ever-annoying Toronto Raptors via the MyTeams app (Survivor occupying the TV screen, at the moment). Just then, a third of my iPhone 7 (second brag) screen was obstructed by one of the most feared push notifications known to man, woman, or Delaware-county-dwelling-child: The Athletic’s Shams Charania had a new (and somehow even worse) update on the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad, inescapable saga between Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers.
NBA
NBC Sports

Stevens reveals what he told Jaylen Brown about Ben Simmons rumors

The Ben Simmons trade rumors were revived earlier this week when The Athletic's Shams Charania reported the Boston Celtics had expressed interest in acquiring the Philadelphia 76ers point guard. He also reported that the Sixers wanted Jaylen Brown as the centerpiece of any Simmons trade with the Celtics. The reaction...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy