Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández says LA Galaxy ‘didn’t deserve’ playoffs after decision day draw

By Rebecah Jacobs
 6 days ago

After being above the Audi MLS Cup Playoff line for the vast majority of 2021--and the majority of Decision Day-- it was heartbreak for the LA Galaxy when the final whistle blew on Sunday, November 7.

The energy at Dignity Health Sports Park was through the roof for the entire 90 minutes, not giving players or fans a minute to relax throughout the stressful 3-3 draw against Minnesota United FC.

While Los Angeles knew they needed a win to ensure their spot in the playoffs, a draw could have been good enough if other results went their way. But, as other games across the nation came to a close, a match-up that was expected to be another draw ended up knocking the Galaxy out of playoff contention in the final minutes.

The Sporting KC vs. Real Salt Lake match was going their way for the entire evening, steadily sitting at 0-0 as the clock ticked towards 90 minutes. RSL sat right below LA, needing a win to jump ahead of the Galaxy.


SKC had a penalty shout, which would have given them a chance to take a 1-0 lead, but it wasn’t given. In the final minutes of the game, Damir Kreilach scored to give RSL all three points and put the Galaxy on the brink of elimination if they couldn‘t find a winner of their own. Since LA tied, they ended up finishing in 8th place in the Western Conference, missing out on the playoffs by virtue of having won one game fewer than RSL.

Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez , who scored 2 of the Galaxy’s 3 goals on Sunday night, spoke about the results after the game, saying his team didn’t deserve to make the playoffs.

“It’s obvious we didn’t deserve to be in the playoffs, regardless of some stuff I’ve been hearing about VAR in the other game – which is incredible – but that’s for another time,“ he told media after the game. “For now, all I have in my mind and my brain is that it hurts. When you give everything to something, it hurts. I’m very hurt.”


Chicharito continued, “We need to learn, we need to grow. Whoever doesn’t have that in mind shouldn’t be in this organization. We have to give everything.”

Coach Greg Vanney also spoke about the situation, saying that winning the game was the mentality the entire time, regardless of the results from other matches. He didn’t blame their elimination on the questionable call at Children’s Mercy Park.

“We felt it was important to win the game,“ Vanney said. “In MLS, you never know what’s going to happen. We were pressing to win the game.”

He added, “I get gross anxiety when we lose. To not make the playoffs, this is going to drive me crazy. For 10 months or however long we can have the opportunity to be in the playoffs. It kills me.”

IN THIS ARTICLE
