This Dallas Cowboys team took us on quite the rollercoaster ride last week in their victory over the Minnesota Vikings. We did learn a few things about this team on the way like they have a backup quarterback in Cooper Rush that can manage a game and win, and they have a defense that can step up and do the heavy lifting if called upon. This week the Cowboys are back at AT&T Stadium with the Broncos coming to town and they are looking to make it two in a row against the NFC East after beating the Washington Football Team last week.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO