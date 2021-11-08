CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicaragua’s Ortega secures another term, U.S. threatens action

By Syndicated Content
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN JOSE (Reuters) – Nicaragua’s President Daniel Ortega https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/ortega-murillo-presidential-couple-with-an-iron-grip-nicaragua-2021-11-05 easily locked in a fourth consecutive term after suppressing political rivals, results showed on Monday, leading Washington to warn it would press for a “return to democracy” and free and fair elections. Nicaragua’s Supreme Electoral Council said that with roughly...

The Independent

Mexico expresses concern, but won't condemn Nicaragua vote

Mexico’s representative at the Organization of American States said her government had expressed “concerns” to Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega about his country's deeply questioned elections, but said Mexico won’t support any OAS measure condemning the Nov. 7 vote. Nicaragua’s Supreme Electoral Council said that with nearly all the ballots counted from Sunday's election, Ortega had won more than 75% of the votes. The outcome was never in doubt after his government jailed seven of the leading potential opposition candidates, clearing the field for Ortega to sweep to a fourth consecutive five-year term. U.S. officials have called the vote a...
Ahead of Three Amigos summit, Canada foreign minister presses U.S. on EVs, pipeline

OTTAWA (Reuters) – New Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly on Friday said she had pressed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on two major irritants ahead of a North American leaders’ summit next week. Canada is particularly concerned about proposed U.S. electric vehicle tax credits for American-built vehicles, which Ottawa...
Times Daily

Nicaragua's Ortega decries foes who question his re-election

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — A day after questioned elections, Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega's government on Monday set about painting as a historic democratic victory what many of the world's democracies condemned as a sham. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After...
WBAL Radio

Nicaragua's Ortega seeks re-election after jailing rivals

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — A day after questioned elections, Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega's government on Monday set about painting as a historic democratic victory what many of the world's democracies condemned as a sham. Nicaragua's Supreme Electoral Council said that with nearly all the ballots counted, Ortega had won more...
Rosario Murillo
Daniel Ortega
AFP

Ortega and Murillo: Nicaragua's power couple

Nicaragua's first couple, President Daniel Ortega and his wife Vice-President Rosario Murillo, are both in their 70s but have shown no desire to relinquish their vice-like grip on power. On Monday they romped to victory in an election dismissed as a "sham" by the United States following a months-long campaign of political persecution. More than 30 opposition figures, including former guerrilla comrades and seven potential presidential candidates, have been detained on vague charges of undermining Nicaragua's "sovereignty." Former guerrilla leader Ortega, known as "el comandante" (the commander) for his iron-fisted rule, first held power for 11 years after the 1979 revolution, including five years as president.
The Week

Biden denounces Nicaragua's 'pantomime election' expected to hand Ortega 4th straight term

Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega and his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo, are expected to claim victory after national elections Sunday in which the Ortegas faced only nominal opposition from little-known candidates representing small parties seen as friendly to Ortega's Sandinista Front. The Ortega government arrested seven potential opposition candidates starting in May, as well as 32 leading businessmen, journalists, political foes, and student and peasant leaders.
BBC

Nicaragua's Ortega courts isolation with one-sided vote

Nicaragua's left-wing president, Daniel Ortega, is currently the longest-serving leader in the Americas. On Sunday, he looks set to extend his rule for five more years in a one-sided election dismissed as an illegitimate "farce" by his main opponents and by most democratic governments. The 75-year-old former Marxist guerrilla commander...
Metro International

U.S. lawmakers approve bill to ratchet up pressure on Nicaragua’s Ortega

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. lawmakers on Wednesday approved legislation calling for more sanctions and other punitive measures to ratchet up pressure on Nicaragua’s President Daniel Ortega just days before an election there that Washington has denounced as a sham. The U.S. House of Representatives passed the bill 387-35 with strong bipartisan...
Chile
Americas
Spain
Russia
US warns Cuba as it cracks down on eve of protest

Cuban security forces encircled the home of a leading dissident Sunday ahead of planned anti-government rallies, as Washington slammed Havana's "intimidation tactics" and called for a ban on the demonstrations to be lifted.  Security forces on Sunday stepped up the pressure, surrounding the home of a leading dissident as he was preparing to set off on a solo protest march.
94.3 Jack FM

Cuba withdraws accreditation for five journalists from Spanish news agency EFE

MADRID (Reuters) – Five journalists from the Spanish news agency EFE have had their press accreditations withdrawn by the Cuban government ahead of a banned protest march by opposition groups planned for Monday, EFE said. The authorities had summoned the three editors, a photographer and a television cameraperson to inform...
WHIO Dayton

US ex-diplomat defends private mission to troubled Myanmar

BANGKOK — (AP) — Former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Bill Richardson acknowledges criticism of his humanitarian visit to Myanmar, but says he feels his trip was constructive. Richardson, also a former governor of New Mexico, is the highest-profile American to visit the Southeast Asian nation since its military seized...
