CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Why Cybin Stock Is Down on Monday

By Cory Renauer
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 6 days ago
  • Cybin is developing psilocybin-based drugs with an improved metabolic profile.
  • Today, the company announced pre-clinical data that suggests a deuterated psilocybin analog called CYB003 is a better solution than regular psilocybin capsules.

What happened

Shares of Cybin (NYSEMKT:CYBN), a pre-commercial drugmaker focused on developing psychedelics, fell more than 17% this morning. The company reported success with CYB003, a novel psilocybin analog, but the stock was still down 11.7% as of 11:59 a.m. EST on Monday.

So what

Cybin's lead candidate, CYB001, is essentially psilocybin delivered under the tongue for the treatment of major depressive disorder. Today, the company reported pre-clinical results for CYB003, an orally disintegrating tablet that contains a slightly heavier version of psilocybin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a3Sm3_0cqE0Xlj00
Image source: Getty Images.

CYB003 uses deuterated hydrogen instead of its lighter cousin in an attempt to improve natural psilocybin's metabolic profile. Heavier drugs tend to remain in the bloodstream longer. In studies with multiple species, CYB003 demonstrated a 50% reduction in variability compared to oral psilocybin.

The stock is falling today because experienced biotech investors know that results from animal studies generally don't merit a press release. Pre-clinical trials are simply a prerequisite to beginning trials with people.

Now what

It's probably a good idea to steer clear of this hyper-risky psychedelic stock until the company displays some evidence of a benefit over run-of-the-mill psilocybin capsules for actual people. Unfortunately, it could be a very long time before we know if any of Cybin's new drug candidates fit the bill.

Cybin hasn't registered any clinical trials in the U.S. yet, and today's announcement seems like a pivot away from CYB001 before it even gets started. In May, the company, which has its headquarters in Toronto, received approval from a hospital in Jamaica to begin a clinical trial with CYB001. If the company has started dosing patients, though, it hasn't told anyone about it.

The delays to CYB001's development could be innocuous. When dealing with pre-commercial-stage companies that boast of every minor development the way Cybin does, it's probably better to assume no news is bad news.

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

Cathie Wood Goes Dumpster Diving: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

The ARK funds see a metaverse of possibilities with the company formerly known as Facebook. Cathie Wood adds to Palantir amid the selling. The market sees weakness in Twilio's earnings, but Cathie Wood sees opportunity. Cathie Wood runs one of the most popular tech stock funds, the ARK Innovation Fund...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

This Beaten-Down Tech Stock Just Beat Earnings Again

Fiverr topped its previous third-quarter guidance and raised its full-year 2021 outlook. The company is making multiple moves to fuel its growth. A weak share price may offer opportunity for investors. Many pandemic winners have seen their fortunes reverse in 2021 as their growth slows. Take Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR), for...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Got $5,000? Buy These 2 Stocks and Hold Until Retirement

Companies that generate lots of cash can hold up well in a bad economy. Investments that cross a lot of industries are better diversified than ones that are tightly concentrated. $5,000 can be enough to get you well on the path of a successful long-term investing strategy. As an investor,...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Jamaica#Biotech#Cyb003#Nysemkt#Drugmaker#Cyb001
The Motley Fool

Why Twitter Stock Plunged After Q3 Earnings

In the United States, Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) is the third most popular social media platform based on engagement time per day. However, the stock has underperformed the market over the last one, three, and 10 years, and that trend didn't reverse course when Twitter reported third-quarter earnings recently. In this Backstage...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Prediction: These Will Be 2 of the Strongest Stocks in 2022

Semiconductor powerhouse Cohu is having its most profitable year since 2017, and the stock is primed for growth. GoPro has doubled its subscriber base each year since 2019, and the growth rate is still accelerating. Both of these stocks have strong votes of confidence from Wall Street. As the present...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

1 Explosive Fintech Stock Set to Crush the Market

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) leans on artificial intelligence to help merchants identify and combat e-commerce fraud. Since going public earlier this year, the stock has fallen 50% from its high, but investors shouldn't count this company out just yet. In this Backstage Pass video, which was recorded on Oct. 27, 2021, Motley...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
The Motley Fool

Fiverr Stock: Bull vs. Bear

Freelance services are becoming a normal part of the labor market. Fiverr is one of the leading venues connecting content creators with buyers. Both rivals and agreements moving off the platform could undermine growth and eventual profitability. Freelancing-marketplace operator Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) lets small businesses and individuals buy or sell...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Disruptive Stocks This Billionaire Is Buying

CrowdStrike has become a gold standard in cybersecurity. Lemonade brings modern technology to age-old insurance industry. Artificial intelligence (AI) might be the most transformative technology ever created. By infusing machines with the capacity to learn, understand, and make decisions, improvements in efficiency and productivity should stimulate businesses using AI as well as the broader economy. And some of the companies that harness that technology will create tremendous wealth for their shareholders.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why This Semiconductor Stock Is Still a Buy

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) often flies under the radar, but investors should take a closer look at this semiconductor manufacturer. The company specializes in analog chips and embedded processing products, and it's the industry leader in both cases. In this Backstage Pass video, which was recorded on Oct. 27, 2021, Motley...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks With Monster Potential After Q3 Earnings

PayPal's trajectory has slowed as of late, but the company will have a new growth catalyst in Amazon next year. PubMatic crushed expectations in Q3, and the stock has room to run. The development company Green Brick Partners has a $1 billion backlog of home orders. Earnings results provide investors...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why the Market Liked Q2 Holdings' Earnings Report

Q2 Holdings (NYSE:QTWO) isn't as flashy as some other software-as-a-service stocks and doesn't get much attention from Wall Street. However, investors may want to take a closer look at the stock following the recent earnings report. As Fool contributors Vicki Hutchison and Jason Hall explain in this episode of "Beat...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Thinking About Shiba Inu? Buy These 3 Stocks Instead

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO:SHIB) -- the "Dogecoin killer" -- has been on an epic run. As of this writing, the meme coin has skyrocketed nearly 600% since the start of October alone and is up well over 3,500,000% since inception last summer. This return includes a more than 40% fall from its all-time high just weeks ago.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week

Stocks dropped last week for the first time in several weeks last week, as both the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) and the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) shed less than 1%. The indexes remain near record highs, though, with the Dow up 18% so far in 2021 while the S&P has gained a whopping 25%.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

1 Recent IPO Stock to Keep on Your Radar

The apparel market represents the largest category in the e-commerce industry. And resale happens to be the fastest-growing segment of the apparel market. ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) has created one of the world's largest resale platforms for women's and kids' clothing. After going public earlier this year, the stock price sits 36%...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Motley Fool

Is It Too Late to Buy Novavax Stock?

Indonesia recently approved the company's vaccine, and more approvals could be just weeks away. Novavax has the capacity to manufacture 2 billion doses of its vaccine next year, which could generate billions of dollars in revenue. But without approvals, there's still plenty of uncertainty ahead for investors. Early investors in...
INDUSTRY
The Motley Fool

3 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $100 In Right Now

Whether you're a growth, value, or income investor, there are deals to be had, even with the market near an all-time high. Investors have been taken on quite the ride over the past 21 months. They've navigated their way through the quickest decline of at least 30% in the history of the benchmark S&P 500, and have reveled in what's become the strongest bounce back from a bear-market bottom on record.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

4 Fantastic Dividend Stocks to Buy With Yields of 4% or More

AbbVie is a Dividend Aristocrat that should be able to grow even with headwinds for top-selling Humira. Easterly Government Properties' dividend is highly dependable thanks to the company's business model. Energy leaders Devon and Enterprise Products Partners each offer especially attractive dividends. Trade-offs can often be a necessary evil in...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Here's Why Palantir Stock Is Down Big This Week

Palantir posted strong Q3 results, but it wasn't enough for the market. Shares of Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) have lost ground following the company's third-quarter earnings release. The stock is down roughly 12.4% since last Friday's close as of 2 p.m. EST in today's session, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
139K+
Followers
67K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy