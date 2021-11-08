CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, IN

Big changes for Lady Vikes in 2021-22

By Todd Lancaster Times Herald
 6 days ago
MONTGOMERY – There are big changes at Barr-Reeve, as former Washington assistant coach Lacey Higgins will take the reins with her first varsity coaching job. Higgins had helped WHS coach Gretchen Miles to several very successful seasons in the Hatchet House and was a standout basketball and soccer player at WHS.

Higgins takes over for Mark Holt, a former coach who filled in last season and helped the Vikes to a 13-5 season before losing to Orleans in the sectional semis, 50-41.

B-R did lose a lot of senior talent, including Anna Ballengee, Addi Ainscough and Hannah Graber, all who moved on to play sports at the next level.

However, returning this year is junior point guard Colleen Trambaugh who got plenty of action last season and should provide leadership and stability.

“The program lost a big group of seniors last year that impacted the program in such a positive way, which means we only have about six points per game coming back. With only returning a few players that got valuable varsity playing time last year, we are still very optimistic as we have 20 girls out and practices have been very competitive. It’s going to take some time to put the pieces together and see who and what works best but we are excited to get started,” said coach Higgins.

“We have a few returning seniors along with some new players, Kylee Gladish, Natalie Wagler, Kaitlyn Wood, Jenna Harrison, and Cierra Redmond. The most valuable thing we have coming back is Colleen Trambaugh back at point for us. This is her third year running point guard and her experience and leadership will be huge for us. Another junior joining her will be Beth Graber. We have a big sophomore class that will be battling for playing time too, including Mariah Brunson, Ava Carter, Willow Thompson and Elle Knepp. Also, freshman Hannah Bledsoe is bringing in valuable varsity experience in volleyball that will hopefully carry over into basketball.”

The Vikings begin on the road with Orleans on Tuesday and face Linton on Nov. 16. The Vikes take on the Cougars in the Buggy Bowl on Dec. 9 and Loogootee on Dec. 16. Vinncennes Rivet will be returning to the Class A sectional this year, but Loogootee will be moving up to 2A.

“We start with the same team that beat us in sectional last night in our first game – Orleans and Linton the second game of the season. Blue Chip foes North Knox, South Knox, and Rivet will be tough as well,” added Higgins.

BARR-REEVE VIKINGS

Coach: Lacey Higgins, 0-0 in 1st year at school

Nov. 9 at Orleans 1A 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 16 Linton-Stockton 3A 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 18 Evansville Christian 7:00 p.m.

Nov. 20 at Mitchell 2A 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 27 at Crawford County 2A 1:30 p.m.

Nov. 30 Springs Valley 1A 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 2 at Pike Central 3A 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 6 at Wood Memorial 1A © 8 p.m.

Dec. 9 at North Daviess 1A 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 11 at Bloomfield 1A 11 a.m.

Dec. 16 Loogootee 2A © 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 18 Paoli 2A 2:30 p.m.

Dec. 28 * at Eastern Greene 2A 9:30 a.m.

Dec. 28 * N Trinity Lutheran 1A 1 p.m.

Jan. 3 White River Valley 1A 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 4 at Washington Catholic 1A © 8 p.m.

Jan. 8 at Vincennes Rivet 2A © 1:30 p.m.

Jan. 13 Northeast Dubois 1A © 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 15 Forest Park 2A 1:30 p.m.

Jan. 18 Shoals 1A © 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 20 at South Knox 2A © 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 27 at North Knox 2A © 7:30 p.m.

© BLUE CHIP CONFERENCE GAME

Washington, IN
