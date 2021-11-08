Vince Gill presents $100K worth of instruments to Waverly school bands

WAVERLY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Country music legend Vince Gill was on hand to help present a donation of $100,000 worth of instruments to Waverly Junior High and High school bands. The schools’ instruments were destroyed during the August floods.

The instruments were donated by KHS Music. Gill and Alex Hall presented the donation on behalf of the CMA Foundation. The announcement was made during a Monday morning assembly at Waverly Central High School.

During the assembly, Gill talked about the importance of music in schools.

Flood damage at Waverly Junior High School (Source: WKRN)

Flood damage at Waverly Junior High School (Source: WKRN)

Flood damage at Waverly Junior High School (Source: WKRN)

Flood damage at Waverly Junior High School (Source: WKRN)

Flood damage at Waverly Junior High School (Source: WKRN)

Flood damage at Waverly Junior High School (Source: WKRN)

Flood damage at Waverly Junior High School (Source: WKRN)

On August 21, more than 17 inches of rain overwhelmed Humphreys County in a matter of hours. The floods also claimed the lives of 20 people. The floods marked the deadliest even to ever hit the county.

The floods displaced 1,100 displaced students, teachers, and administrators. Since the floods, students have been sharing classrooms and working out of converted workspaces.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.