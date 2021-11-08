CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waverly, TN

Vince Gill presents $100K worth of instruments to Waverly school bands

By Nikki McGee
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mVHjD_0cqE0CTi00

WAVERLY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Country music legend Vince Gill was on hand to help present a donation of $100,000 worth of instruments to Waverly Junior High and High school bands. The schools’ instruments were destroyed during the August floods.

The instruments were donated by KHS Music. Gill and Alex Hall presented the donation on behalf of the CMA Foundation. The announcement was made during a Monday morning assembly at Waverly Central High School.

R ELATED: Humphreys County school officials meet with FEMA to begin surveying flood damage

During the assembly, Gill talked about the importance of music in schools.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iS7GJ_0cqE0CTi00
    Flood damage at Waverly Junior High School (Source: WKRN)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VGpAN_0cqE0CTi00
    Flood damage at Waverly Junior High School (Source: WKRN)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BLSzF_0cqE0CTi00
    Flood damage at Waverly Junior High School (Source: WKRN)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VdKKo_0cqE0CTi00
    Flood damage at Waverly Junior High School (Source: WKRN)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BXnHk_0cqE0CTi00
    Flood damage at Waverly Junior High School (Source: WKRN)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vJxLV_0cqE0CTi00
    Flood damage at Waverly Junior High School (Source: WKRN)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20Sj1J_0cqE0CTi00
    Flood damage at Waverly Junior High School (Source: WKRN)

On August 21, more than 17 inches of rain overwhelmed Humphreys County in a matter of hours. The floods also claimed the lives of 20 people. The floods marked the deadliest even to ever hit the county.

SEE ALSO: Hometown Hero: Humphreys County Schools

The floods displaced 1,100 displaced students, teachers, and administrators. Since the floods, students have been sharing classrooms and working out of converted workspaces.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 2

Related
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy