Jordan Love’s Girlfriend Has Great Reaction to Horrible Seats: TRAINA THOUGHTS

By Jimmy Traina
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kJXLg_0cqE05Ns00

Jordan Love's girlfriend and mom were stuck in the last row at Arrowhead Stadium.

1. Jordan Love’s first NFL start was not pretty on any level, but I’m sure his girlfriend and mother would’ve liked to have had a better view of it anyway.

Ronika Stone and Anna Love made the trip to Kansas City to see Love and the Packers face the Chiefs, but were then stuck in the very last row of Arrowhead Stadium.

Twitter, of course, had much to say about this unfortunate turn of events.

Stone, though, handled the nosebleeds like a trooper and had a great sense of humor about the awful seats, as you can see from these posts on her IG story:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03LJy8_0cqE05Ns00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LAdDq_0cqE05Ns00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rLxoz_0cqE05Ns00

Former Raiders executive Amy Trask pointed out that this was not all the Chiefs doing.

2. Terry Bradshaw has gotten a lot of attention for his comments on Aaron Rodgers during Fox's NFL pregame show on Sunday, but I thought the strongest point was made by Michael Strahan, who said of Rodgers interview with Pat McAfee on Friday, "There are times to quote MLK, and this was not one of them."

3. Magic guard Cole Anthony gave one of the most entertaining postgame interviews you'll ever see during the NBA regular season after Orlando beat Utah yesterday.

4. Major League Baseball, announcing its Gold Glove winners last night at 8:30, directly against an NFL game on NBC, is one of the stupidest things you'll ever see in sports. It would be impossible for a decision to make less sense than that.

5. Speaking of dumb things in sports, I'm still trying to figure out how this was called roughing the passer on Aaron Donald last night.

6. The latest episode of the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast features an interview with Al Michaels.

The voice of NBC's Sunday Night Football addresses reports that he's headed to Amazon to call Thursday Night Football next season. Michaels also talks about how he views certain games on the Sunday night schedule, the wildest games he's called, his old feud with Boomer Esiason, the good and bad from the Dennis Miller years on Monday Night Football and his thoughts on the success of the ManningCast.

Michaels also talks about steakhouses, his favorite sides and why he puts ketchup on his steaks.

The podcast closes with the weekly "Traina Thoughts" segment. This week, Jimmy and Sal Licata from WFAN and SNY talk about the Aaron Rodgers COVID-19 saga, whether Von Miller was traded because of a Halloween party, highlights of the last ManningCast, Episode 2 of Curb Your Enthusiasm , and the revelation that Tony died in the final episode of The Sopranos .

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple , Spotify and Stitcher .

You can also watch the SI Media Podcast on YouTube.

7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: If you missed it over the weekend, Saturday Night Live got in on the Aaron Rodgers mocking with Pete Davidson portraying the Packers QB.

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on Apple , Spotify or Stitcher . You can also follow Jimmy on Twitter and Instagram .

