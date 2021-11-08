CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Why Nio Stock Popped Monday

By Howard Smith
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 6 days ago
  • Investors will be watching to see if Nio's adjusted earnings will become positive this reporting period.
  • Some investors are selling Tesla shares today, and may be diversifying into other electric vehicle names.

What happened

Like many automakers, Nio (NYSE:NIO) tempered expectations for its third-quarter deliveries due to supply chain constraints. But the company exceeded that revised guidance when it reported 24,439 vehicle deliveries for the third quarter. The company reports its financial update tomorrow, and its shares are jumping today in anticipation. As of 11:40 a.m. EST, Nio shares were up 3.2% after popping almost 5% earlier in the session.

So what

Besides anticipation for Nio's quarterly financial report, some investors may also be diversifying away from electric vehicle (EV) leader Tesla shares today after CEO Elon Musk said he may sell 10% of his shares. Tesla shares fell on that news, and some of those funds may be going into what some investors hope becomes the Chinese Tesla.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bdHLq_0cqDzd3400
Image source: Nio.

Now what

On Oct. 1, Nio told investors its third-quarter deliveries doubled year over year as it navigated headwinds from the global semiconductor shortage and other supply chain disruptions. The company exceeded its previously lowered guidance, and investors are now anticipating the quarterly financial update that comes out tomorrow. In its second-quarter release, Nio reported a non-GAAP (adjusted) net loss of about $52 million, and investors will be watching to see if that moves into positive territory.

Earlier this month, Nio reported a drop in vehicle deliveries in October as it upgraded its manufacturing lines to expand capacity as demand grows. Investors will be looking for any update on whether November deliveries are back on the previous growth trajectory.

Some of today's stock move is likely anticipating tomorrow's report. But with Elon Musk's every move monitored, his potential large sale of Tesla shares may also be contributing to money moving into Nio today.

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

Cathie Wood Goes Dumpster Diving: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

The ARK funds see a metaverse of possibilities with the company formerly known as Facebook. Cathie Wood adds to Palantir amid the selling. The market sees weakness in Twilio's earnings, but Cathie Wood sees opportunity. Cathie Wood runs one of the most popular tech stock funds, the ARK Innovation Fund...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

This Beaten-Down Tech Stock Just Beat Earnings Again

Fiverr topped its previous third-quarter guidance and raised its full-year 2021 outlook. The company is making multiple moves to fuel its growth. A weak share price may offer opportunity for investors. Many pandemic winners have seen their fortunes reverse in 2021 as their growth slows. Take Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR), for...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Got $5,000? Buy These 2 Stocks and Hold Until Retirement

Companies that generate lots of cash can hold up well in a bad economy. Investments that cross a lot of industries are better diversified than ones that are tightly concentrated. $5,000 can be enough to get you well on the path of a successful long-term investing strategy. As an investor,...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Markets Insider

Legendary investor Jeremy Grantham warns Tesla stock is in a bubble, rings the inflation alarm, and predicts an epic market crash

Tesla stock is in a bubble, and Elon Musk's electric-vehicle company has zero chance of meeting its shareholders' massive expectations, Jeremy Grantham said in a Bloomberg interview on Friday. The legendary investor and chief strategist of Grantham, Mayo & van Otterloo also sounded the inflation alarm, blasted the Federal Reserve...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Ev#Chinese
The Motley Fool

2 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Buy in November

Thanks to dividends, stocks outperform other asset classes. These tech stocks offer investors high growth rates and modest but reliable income streams. Investors could get whiplash watching the stock market collapse last year, then quickly rebound to regain all the lost ground and go on to set new record highs.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Twitter Stock Plunged After Q3 Earnings

In the United States, Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) is the third most popular social media platform based on engagement time per day. However, the stock has underperformed the market over the last one, three, and 10 years, and that trend didn't reverse course when Twitter reported third-quarter earnings recently. In this Backstage...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
NIO
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Tesla
The Motley Fool

Prediction: These Will Be 2 of the Strongest Stocks in 2022

Semiconductor powerhouse Cohu is having its most profitable year since 2017, and the stock is primed for growth. GoPro has doubled its subscriber base each year since 2019, and the growth rate is still accelerating. Both of these stocks have strong votes of confidence from Wall Street. As the present...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

1 Explosive Fintech Stock Set to Crush the Market

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) leans on artificial intelligence to help merchants identify and combat e-commerce fraud. Since going public earlier this year, the stock has fallen 50% from its high, but investors shouldn't count this company out just yet. In this Backstage Pass video, which was recorded on Oct. 27, 2021, Motley...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Disruptive Stocks This Billionaire Is Buying

CrowdStrike has become a gold standard in cybersecurity. Lemonade brings modern technology to age-old insurance industry. Artificial intelligence (AI) might be the most transformative technology ever created. By infusing machines with the capacity to learn, understand, and make decisions, improvements in efficiency and productivity should stimulate businesses using AI as well as the broader economy. And some of the companies that harness that technology will create tremendous wealth for their shareholders.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Fiverr Stock: Bull vs. Bear

Freelance services are becoming a normal part of the labor market. Fiverr is one of the leading venues connecting content creators with buyers. Both rivals and agreements moving off the platform could undermine growth and eventual profitability. Freelancing-marketplace operator Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) lets small businesses and individuals buy or sell...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Investors Hedge Against Inflation with Small-Cap Companies

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day. The one-two punch of strong consumer demand and seemingly endless supply shortages knocked US inflation up to a 31-year high last month. Naturally, that's led investors to slap on their reading glasses, pull up some spreadsheets from recent history, and ask, "Who does well under inflation?"
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks Warren Buffett Should Use His $149 Billion Stash to Buy

Walmart has key hallmarks of a stock Buffett would love. UPS stock offers value, income, and growth. Amazon has a tremendous moat and a penchant for innovation. Berkshire Hathaway published its third-quarter results earlier this month, and some big numbers stood out. For one, CEO Warren Buffett and the analysis and management team at the investment conglomerate bought back $7.6 billion of the company's own stock. The report also indicated that the company was a net seller of other stocks, and it closed the quarter with a whopping $149 billion in cash reserves.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why the Market Liked Q2 Holdings' Earnings Report

Q2 Holdings (NYSE:QTWO) isn't as flashy as some other software-as-a-service stocks and doesn't get much attention from Wall Street. However, investors may want to take a closer look at the stock following the recent earnings report. As Fool contributors Vicki Hutchison and Jason Hall explain in this episode of "Beat...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
139K+
Followers
67K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy