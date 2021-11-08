Film Study: Ronnie Attard does it all

Penn State football dropped its third game in a row and is now winless over the last month of play. The Nittany Lions pushed the fifth-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes to the limit on Saturday, but fell 33-24. The Nittany Lions now sit at 5-3 and for some fans, the season is ostensibly over. Yet Penn State head coach James Franklin’s team was able to hang with the Buckeyes, holding their offense to just 26 points. How were they able to do it? And how did Sean Clifford suddenly look like a different player on Saturday after a dreadful performance against Illinois? While the behind-the-scenes health information is a critical part of that last question, there are clear on-field reasons that Penn State was able to move the ball against Ohio State. We’ll get into that, and more, on this week’s Film Review.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO