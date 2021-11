Odell Beckham Jr. has been waived by the Browns after a restructure, releasing a three-time Pro Bowler onto the market who can make a serious impact on the playoff race. Even though things didn’t work out for Beckham in Cleveland, we can expect a lot of teams will be interested in getting him. Apparently, Seattle is one of them. According to a report by Mike Jones at USA Today, the Seahawks have shown “strong interest” in acquiring Beckham and Russell Wilson is lobbying for it.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO