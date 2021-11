The Dallas Stars continued their home stand tonight against the Philadelphia Flyers, fresh off a come-from-behind win against the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday night. With the Stars still seeking their first regulation win, the team had a players only meeting after the 4-2 loss to the Nashville Predators. Media was not privy to the outcome of the meeting, but their play in the early part of this season has to have been the topic of conversation.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO